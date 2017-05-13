Liberty University: Watch Trump’s Full Commencement Speech, Protests – Dr. Trump Has Degree, 50K Crowd [Video]

Liberty University is having a moment in the spotlight, with Google Trends reporting more than 50,000 searches for Liberty University coming into their search engine on Saturday, May 13. As seen in the above video titled “President Trump Makes Remarks at the Liberty University Commencement Ceremony,” President Donald Trump found a bunch of fans at Liberty University, as Mr. Trump encouraged the graduating crowd to follow their dreams.

Liberty University was a safe haven of sorts for President Trump, with Liberty University being a Christian school run by a man who has often supported Trump, as reported by CBS News.

Twitter also reports Liberty University as a top trending item at the moment, as President Trump gave his rousing first commencement speech at Liberty University, or at any university, for that matter, as President Trump.

During President Trump’s first commencement address at Liberty University, Mr. Trump gave his gratitude to the Christian community for supporting him. Plus Mr. Trump took the time to go over some of his personal achievements. President Trump also encouraged Liberty University students to always do what they love.

For his part, Jerry Falwell Jr., gave President Trump plenty of kudos, claiming that no other president in the lifetimes of those in attendance at Liberty University has done so much that acted as a benefit to the Christian community so quickly as Trump allegedly has done. President Trump also received an honorary doctorate degree from Liberty University, therefore, folks on Twitter are making plenty of quips about Dr. Trump’s new status in the wake of his honorary doctorate of law degree from Liberty University.

President Trump told the crowd he was thrilled to be back at Liberty University, with Trump claiming there was no place in the world he would rather give his first commencement address as president other than at Liberty University. Looking over the Liberty University crowd of about 50,000 people, Mr. Trump spoke about setting records.

“We love setting records -we have no choice.”

President Trump also told the Liberty University crowd that the Liberty University graduates and him being president would “really require major help from God.”

“You’re about to begin the greatest adventure of your life.”

President Trump also imparted some conventional commencement speech rhetoric, such as embarking on an adventure and the like.

“Following your convictions means you must be willing to face criticism from those who lack the same courage to do what is right… I know each of you will be a warrior of truth, for our country, and for your family. Nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy. I’m standing here looking at the next generation of leaders…there may be the next president or two in your mix.”

President Trump’s presence caused certain Liberty University graduates to wear Trump stuff instead of mortarboards, like red Make America Great Again hats.

Mr. Trump went on the question the Liberty University students about challenging accepted wisdom and taking on established systems.

“In my short time in Washington, I’ve seen firsthand how the system is broken. In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God. I want to thank you, because boy did you come out and vote. Carry yourself with dignity and pride, demand the best from yourself.”

Beyond those words, President Trump talked with the Liberty University students about “very important signings,” meaning the Johnson Amendment executive order. Mr. Trump also told Liberty University grads that it was okay to be an outsider and to embrace that label, claiming that “we’re doing very, very well… against the tide of barbarity,” claiming there would be more news coming from generals in the next week.

“Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation. Nothing is easier or more pathetic than being a critic… The future belongs to the dreamers, not the critics.”

In spite of all that praise, there were protests at Liberty University, and at least one boo.

Huge shoutout to the black girl graduating with her PHD who just boo'ed the lifeeeee out of trump at the liberty university commencement — Rebecca Hippolyte (@FairyDustBeccs) May 13, 2017

An honorary doctorate from Liberty University is just as good as a degree from Trump University. Fitting. https://t.co/KpX9F7Wx3y — Laura Meditz (@wanderlustlaura) May 13, 2017

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]