First-Time Celebrity Moms Prepare To Celebrate Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day in the U.S. is this Sunday (don’t forget to get mom a gift!), and there will be numerous first-time celebrity moms enjoying the occasion from a new perspective. Much like everything else in life, these celebrities will soon be photographed participating in the same holiday rituals as the rest of us.

Of course, these famous ladies may opt to skip the annual Mother’s Day brunch at their local diner in favor of a 5-star restaurant or a meal cooked by their personal chef. Most likely, though, these first-time celebrity moms will spend Mother’s Day doting on their babies!

Janet Jackson: First-Time Mother at 50

In January, Janet Jackson joined a surprisingly large group of first-time celebrity moms who gave birth after their 40th birthday. In Jackson’s case, though, the singer and sister to pop icon Michael Jackson didn’t have her first child until she was 50 years old!

This proud momma was fortunate to have time on her side when she decided to get pregnant because it’s common for women in the U.S. to hit menopause around the age of 48. Considering that biology could have prevented her from becoming a mother, it’s a safe bet that this Mother’s Day will be a big deal to Jackson.

Alexandra Breckenridge: From The Walking Dead to Motherhood

Fans of horror TV shows The Walking Dead and American Horror Story are familiar with Alexandra Breckenridge’s acting chops. Since September 3, 2016, the actress has filled a brand-new role as a first-time mother. Breckenridge has posted a few adorable photos of her son Jack on Instagram. Hopefully, fans will get a look at her first Mother’s Day celebration as a mom!

Candice Swanepoel: Modeling her New Motherhood Online

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel appears to be having no difficulty juggling first-time motherhood and her high fashion duties. In fact, Swanepoel has brought her son with her to recent shoots.

The new mother has been documenting the first year of her baby’s life on social media. The paparazzi has also had a field day capturing images of her breastfeeding on location, which has ensured that millions of people have seen her bundle of joy. Between these two sources, fans are almost certain to catch a glimpse of Swanepoel’s Mother’s Day celebration.

Felicia Day: Geek Icon Gives Birth to the Next Generation

Felicia Day is forever linked with Joss Whedon thanks to roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dollhouse, and Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog. The actress certainly doesn’t seem to mind as she’s happily immersed herself in geek culture. The 37-year-old had her first child, Calliope Maeve, in late January.

Hopefully, Calliope Maeve will be comfortable with her role as the daughter of a geek icon because those roots heavily influenced her name. Calliope, in Greek mythology, was the muse of epic poetry. Irish folklore states that Maeve was the warrior queen of the fairies. Perhaps these two will spend Mother’s Day enjoying some fairytales? It certainly seems like a suitable first Mother’s Day for this mother-daughter combo.

Jena Malone: Survived The Hunger Games and Now a Mom!

Jena Malone has put together a long and impressive career, but she’s arguably most known for portraying Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games series. Filming such an epic series probably taught Malone a thing or two about survival. With any luck, those skills included how to function on limited sleep!

Malone’s son, Ode Mountain DeLorenzo, was born just after Mother’s Day 2016. As a result, she’ll welcome her first Mother’s Day as a mom with her almost 1-year-old baby boy.

Other First-Time Celebrity Moms

Mother’s Day 2017 marks a monumental moment for many other celebrity moms. Amanda Seyfried, Hoda Kotb, Audrina Partridge, Cheryl Cole, and several other celebrities are also recent first-time parents. Happy Mother’s Day, ladies!

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]