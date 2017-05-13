‘Born This Way’ Premiere Date: Meet The Cast Of The Emmy Award Winning A&E Reality Show

The Emmy Award-winning A&E reality show Born This Way returns for its third season next week.

The show features seven young adults, John Tucker, Megan Bomgaars, Stephen Ashmore, Elena Ashmore, Rachel Ostergard, Sean McElwee, and Cristina Sanz, who were all born with Down syndrome. Each individual that appears on the show has their own set of struggles and dreams, and is unique in his/her own way.

“In their willingness and courage to openly share their lives, through a lens that is not often shown on television, we learn they have high hopes just like anyone else,” the description on A&E’s website reads. “The series also gives voice to the parents, allowing them to talk about the joy their son or daughter brings to their family, and the challenges they face in helping them live as independently as possible.”

“Born This Way has contributed to a cultural shift in the way individuals with differences are viewed and it remains incredibly rewarding to have such an impactful series on our air,” A&E’s executive vice president and head of programming Elaine Frontain said in a statement. “This season we continue to highlight the shining personalities and incredible abilities of this cast of young adults who, alongside their families, fearlessly represent and celebrate diversity on television.”

Last year, Born This Way won an Emmy for Best Unstructured Reality Program, and it’s hoping to defend that title with its second season that started airing in July 2016. Along with the Emmy award, Born This Way was chosen as one of six honorees for the 2016 Television Academy Honors, which is an award that “recognizes television programming that inspires, informs and motivates.” Find out more about the cast below.

Elena

Elena was born in Japan to a Japanese mother, Hiromi, and an Australian father, Stephen. She has long struggled with her disability and being able to accept herself the way she is. In the new season, we will see her start working towards getting a paying job in the food industry.

Megan

Megan has always been very driven, and was first noticed after creating a video called “Don’t Limit Me.” She is currently attending the University of Colorado, and manages a clothing company called “Megology.” During season three, Megan struggles with her long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Brendan, and learning how to be independent from her mother.

Steven

Steven was born with a rare type of Down syndrome called Mosaic Down syndrome, meaning that he doesn’t carry all of the same traits as other people with the disorder. Season three will show Steven falling in love for the first time, and realizing that love isn’t like it is in the movies.

Sean

Sean, also known as the “ladies man,” hopes to one day live on his own, independent from his parents. Sean will face unexpected medical news during season three, and will find himself at the center of a love triangle.

Rachel

Rachel is the go-to friend of the group, who one day hopes to have a romantic relationship of her own. She is currently working on pursuing her dreams of becoming an actress, and is putting all her energy into achieving this lifelong goal.

Cristina

Cristina has been in a relationship with her fiance Angel for the past five years, and wedding bells appear to be in the future. She and Angel want to have an independent life together, and in the upcoming season, we will see if they move into an apartment with support services that has suddenly become available.

John

John is the entertainer of the group, who has a passion for music. He loves to rap, and is currently continuing his work on his debut album, “JT: The Project.” When he’s not rapping, John spends the majority of his time creating bonds with his close-knit family.

‘Born This Way’ Celebrates Emmy Win With Third-Season Pickup From A&E https://t.co/u0gx5lkxUo — DisABILITY in Media (@MediaDisABILITY) September 26, 2016

The third, 10-episode, season will premiere on Tuesday, May 16 at 9:00 p.m.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]