Angelina Jolie Enjoys Sushi Dinner With Jon Voight, Happy Children Spend Time With Doting Grandfather

Jon Voight played the doting grandfather when he met up with Angelina Jolie on Wednesday for a delightful sushi meal in Beverly Hills, with happy grandchildren Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox also in attendance. While Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight were once estranged, this no longer appears to be the case.

Those who have been paying close attention to what was once a bitter divorce and custody battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will recall that last September, Jon Voight spoke on Inside Edition about the concern he felt for his daughter, while speculating that something extremely terrible must have happened to have made Angelina Jolie file for a divorce, as People Magazine reported. Voight spoke of his closeness to his daughter and grandchildren and expressed the desire that he would be able to visit Angelina Jolie and her family soon.

“It’s very sad. Something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this. It’s a sad thing. Say a little prayer. I’m crazy about her and my grandchildren. I am concerned for Angie and the children, and hopefully I will be seeing them very soon.”

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight have had a tempestuous relationship over the years with Voight publicly suggesting that his daughter had mental health issues in 2002 and Angelina lashing out at her father for having had an affair behind mother Marcheline Bertrand’s back. Angelina Jolie and her brother had always had an extremely cozy and close relationship with their mother, and Angelina called her “the most compassionate woman I know,” as People Magazine reported. After Marcheline died from ovarian cancer in 2007, Jolie and brother James Haven issued a statement calling their mother their best friend.

“There are no words to express what an amazing woman and mother she was. She was our best friend.”

But regardless of their past history and problems, Jon Voight seems intent on rekindling his relationship with Angelina Jolie and his grandchildren, and their dinner together may be the first step in this.

1986, a young Angelina Jolie stepped out at the Academy Awards with dad Jon Voight. pic.twitter.com/uogGf0BO0o — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) May 6, 2017

A source that spoke to People Magazine said that when Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight met up for dinner on Wednesday, the children presented gifts to their grandfather and Angelina was seen embracing her father. The family remained inside the restaurant for two hours and appeared to be having a wonderful time according to those who saw them.

“The kids had gifts for their granddad. Angie hugged her dad. They were all very happy. They sat at a table inside for about two hours.”

Hollywood Life spoke of the alleged void in Angelina Jolie’s life since she and Brad Pitt split up, and a source spoke of her wanting to try and rekindle the relationship she had with Jon Voight.

“Angelina is really happy she’s making peace with her dad. She’s been extremely lonely since the Brad split. She really has no friends, and is very guarded with the few people she does let into her life. She would really like to try and rebuild a strong bond with her father.”

The last time that Jon Voight was spotted spending time with his grandchildren was in 2011, when he was seen enjoying ice cream in London with Zahara, Pax, and Shiloh, but he had said previously in 2010 that technology was something that allowed him to still keep in contact with Angelina Jolie and his grandchildren, so it is unclear whether they have been in contact this whole time or not.

Were you surprised to see Jon Voight having dinner with Angelina Jolie and his grandchildren and do you think this will help them to rebuild their relationship so they can have a happy future together?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]