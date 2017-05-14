Jennifer Lawrence Still Dating Darren Aronofsky? Oscar Winner Gives Boyfriend & Movies A Break With Haircut

It has been months since Jennifer Lawrence has been seen with her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky. Ever since the couple stepped out together right around New Year’s Eve in 2016, they have been faced with the challenges that only super famous, powerful and busy people have – being in the same place at the same time. For a couple of months, JLaw’s boyfriend has been making amends to visit the Oscar-winning actress in her different shooting locations as she churns out movies, but that has come to a stop.

This weekend, the 26-year-old star was seen partying it up, which she rarely does, in London sans her boyfriend. Taking time off from making movies, it looked like Jennifer was reestablishing the bond with her friends.

“She jetted into London earlier this month to shoot scenes for her upcoming movie Red Sparrow,” reports Daily Mail. “And Jennifer Lawrence took a break from her grueling European filming schedule, as she enjoyed a night out at the British capital’s Phoenix Artist’s Club and Bunga Bunga club on Thursday […] Jennifer looked in a great mood during the night as she enjoyed a cigarette break with her group of pals.”

For the first time in a while, the actress was seen doing things that she actually should be doing in her age – wearing thigh-high boots, a fur coat and showing off her new haircut in the trendy spot in town.

This appearance comes just after the rumors that the Oscar winner’s friends are not so fond of her new man Darren Aronofsky. Jennifer has not had many boyfriends in the past, but this one, in particular, seems to rub against her crew.

“Jen might be under Darren’s spell, but her girlfriends can’t stand him,” an insider told Radar Online. “Darren has no interest in meeting any of Jen’s pals, and he doesn’t even try to hide it! It’s like he thinks they’re beneath him.”

Considering that he is 22 years older than her, it is very likely that Darren does not want to spend his free time hanging out with twenty-something year olds, talking about things that no longer interests him. But that may also hurt his relationship with the actress, as she tries hard to cling onto her normal life.

“Jen’s friends want nothing more than to see her happy, but since she and Darren started dating, she’s stopped making time for them altogether,” the insider continued. “They miss their best friend — and they want her back.”

For now, it may be possible that Jennifer Lawrence is placing priority on her romantic relationship. The last time she was with someone was more than a year ago with Chris Martin, who since then has bolstered his relationship with his divorced wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. Before Chris, it was Nicholas Hoult, someone similar in her age, but that relationship also had to come to an end due to scheduling conflicts.

In all the paparazzi pictures that were taken of her and Darren Aronofsky, she seems happy. Not only has she walked her dog with him, but she already has been introduced to his kids from his former marriage to Rachel Weisz.

Jennifer Lawrence addresses those Darren Aronofsky romance rumors in the most https://t.co/16ylIPNs85 way: https://t.co/qDVfmZdWpG pic.twitter.com/DHP4SMW777 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 20, 2016

Artist to artist, JLaw also respects Darren a lot. She has worked with him in an upcoming movie Mother! and has called him a “visionary.” His other movies like Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream and The Wrestler has placed him as one of the top Hollywood directors.

‘mother!’: Darren Aronofsky Drama Starring Jennifer Lawrence Gets Awards-Friendly Release Date https://t.co/aFvErd3ABU pic.twitter.com/AvfJtHW66q — Melissa Francesca (@darkheartwriter) February 18, 2017

Not only is she “mesmerized by his talent and brains,” but she definitely has also been won over by his “sweet” nature and their shared desire to not “want a lot of attention.”

From the reports, it sounds like Jennifer Lawrence is ready to take the next steps with the American director. According to Radar Online, she has told her friends and family that he is “the one” and that only after months of dating, she is “already talking about marrying him.”

Do you think Jennifer’s relationship with Darren Aronofsky will lead to something bigger? Alternatively, do you think her busy schedules will once again put a damper on the romance? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jon Furniss & Vianney Le Caer/AP Images]