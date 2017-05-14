‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’ Final DLC Pack 4 To Release Next Month, Nintendo Switch Version To Launch March 2018

Bandai Namco Entertainment recently confirmed that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be releasing its fourth downloadable content (DLC) pack next month. The upcoming expansion pack is also reportedly the last for the title.

It looks like Bandai Namco Entertainment has been quite busy making improvements for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The Japan-based game publisher recently announced that the fourth and final set of DLC for the game will be making its way to the franchise sometime in June.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2‘s DLC pack 4 is expected to bring a lot of surprises including new features and characters. According to reports, the impending expansion pack will be based on the Future Trunks Saga from the anime TV series Dragon Ball Super.

Apparently, the new storyline will bring in new playable characters including Super Saiyan Blue Vegito. It has been alleged that the said character will also feature new super attacks and improvement in overall movement.

Aside from that, the DLC pack 4 is also rumored to introduce a secret playable character. Speculations revealed that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will see the appearance of Fused Zamasu.

Fans of the global hit anime series Dragon Ball Super are well aware that Fused Zamasu is one of the most powerful villains in the show. In fact, at the final events of the Future Trunks arc, the heroes had to merge their powers in order to defeat him.

Many expect that the ultimate combination of Zamasu and Goku Black will have one of the most devastating attacks in the game, especially with his powerful skills including Blades of Judgment and Lightning of Absolution. The powerful villain is also rumored to showcase his ultimate attack, the Holy Wrath. Additionally, Fused Zamasu will also have a mutated state known as red and white aura.

Although Fused Zamasu is considered an overpowered character, players are still optimistic that his supposed addition will bring more excitement to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Avid players of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 are also hoping to see new game modes and worlds with the upcoming DLC. Apparently, some players already find the game a bit repetitive so adding a new twist to it could be quite useful.

So far, Bandai Namco Entertainment has yet to officially confirm the specific content of the fourth DLC pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Fans can expect the official release of its details and gameplay trailers in the next weeks to come.

Meanwhile, the game company also announced that they will bring Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 to the Nintendo Switch. According to reports, the game will be ported to Nintendo Switch by March 31, 2018. Apparently, the game giant plans to launch it first in Japan.

At this point, very few details have been revealed about the reported Nintendo Switch version of the game. However, many are confident that this latest development will boost the game’s popularity and could possibly lead to a third installment.

Aside from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, two more titles from Bandai Namco Entertainment will be making its way to Nintendo Switch. The Tales Of and Taiko Drum Master are also due out on the same date in Japan.

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the good news in its financial presentation for the fiscal year which ended on March 31, 2017. The three titles were listed under the “Trends For Fiscal Year 2017” section, under the “Proactive Support For A New Platform,” followed by “Nintendo Switch-bound titles.”

[Featured Image by Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2/ Bandai Namco]