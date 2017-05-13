Oprah Winfrey Said 2017 Would Be Her ‘Year Of Adventure,’ And She Wasn’t Wrong

Hinting at ambitious plans to run for President in 2020, Oprah Winfrey is enjoying her “year of adventure” in 2017, something she correctly predicted months ago.

After being one of the most popular TV personalities in the early 2000s and more than a decade of being relatively silent, Oprah has returned straight to the center of spotlight, and is still grabbing headlines in 2017.

In 2017, Oprah released her new hit cookbook, which reflects the media mogul’s knowledge gained while working with the Weight Watchers program. She has also declared losing more than 40 pounds, has had a fabulous holiday with the Obamas, was chosen as a special contributor in this year’s 60 Minutes show, and finally, Oprah seemingly announced plans to run for President in 2020.

All this has been done in just the first four months into 2017. While this year can already be called a year of Oprah, it’s not something the media mogul did not predict herself in the January Edition of her Oprah Winfrey Magazine, in which she branded 2017 to be her “Year of Adventure.”

But the list of things Oprah has been up to in 2017 doesn’t just end there, as the member of Weight Watchers also has several films in post and pre-production this year, according to Movie Pilot.

In April 2017, Oprah produced and starred in the lead role in the HBO movie The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks, which centers on a woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in the 50s, and changed cancer treatments forever.

Fans of Oprah will also hear the Weight Watchers member voicing Deborah the camel in the Star, an animated Christian comedy film that is scheduled for release in November, 2017.

In 2017, Oprah will also be exploring her adventure through the work on two other movies, These are Terms of Endearment and A Wrinkle in Time, which are set to hit theaters next year.

The real @RebeccaSkloot and Rose Byrne who portrays her.. tonight on HBO in 40 mins. #HENRIETTALACKS pic.twitter.com/gWAwnZv0Ga — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 22, 2017

But arguably the most notable of all of Oprah’s achievements this year is her commitment to lose weight with the Weight Watchers program, which has already helped her shed more than 40 pounds.

Oprah even released a cookbook titled Food, Health and Happiness, in which she explores her decades-long weight loss struggles, which apparently took a dramatic turn when she started the Weight Watchers program – either because Oprah owns a 10 percent stake in the company, or because the program really works.

In her new cookbook, Oprah shares Weight Watchers-friendly recipes that have ended her “lifelong struggle with eating,” according to Oprah’s official website.

Oprah, who has been making headlines for months in 2017 with her impressive weight loss thanks to the Weight Watchers program that inspires a healthier lifestyle through an individualized approach, refers to weight-loss not as a “diet” but as a “support system.”

But America’s attention toward Oprah in 2017 mostly stems from the media mogul’s apparent plans to run for President in 2020, to replace current POTUS Donald Trump.

.@TheEllenShow What a difference 20 yrs. makes! Then and now. pic.twitter.com/4RDgZZnSbA — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 28, 2017

In fact, Oprah has only about $600 million fewer than Trump, who has his own real estate empire. While Trump’s colossal net worth in 2017 is estimated at $3.5 billion, Oprah’s net worth is just under $3 billion.

Oprah is currently the second richest self-made woman in the U.S. (after ABC Supply’s Diane Hendricks) and is America’s first black woman to become a billionaire, according to Forbes. There’s no end to Oprah’s wealth in sight, as Weight Watchers brought in over $1 billion last year.

How is Oprah going to spend the remaining better half of 2017? Is it more weight loss achievements with Weight Watchers or officially announcing her presidential bid for 2020? Only time will tell.

What do you think of Oprah potentially running for President in 2020? Could she be the one to stop a second Trump term?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]