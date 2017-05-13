Caitlyn Jenner Talks Possibility Of Working With Melania Trump And Maybe Even Portraying Her On ‘SNL’

Caitlyn Jenner is making the rounds promoting her new tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, and isn’t afraid to talk politics. Jenner, an active advocate for the LGBT community over the past two years, sat down with Matt Geffen of Fast Forward Web and talked about working with First Lady Melania Trump on the issue of bullying.

Melania is taking aim at cyberbullying during her tenure as First Lady. When asked about working alongside Melania, Jenner revealed that she’s already been in talks with the department of education about curbing online bullying.

“Actually, I have talked with people in the Education Department. I was back in Washington D.C. last week to talk about the effects of bullying, of the internet, of all the things that are happening in our school systems, things like that ‘Bullying is a big, big, big, big, big problem.'”

While Jenner is open to working with the current administration, she doesn’t want to be confined by traditional political lines. In fact, Jenner told Geffen that she sees her role as bigger than Republicans or Democrats and wants to be the voice for marginalized groups in society.

“My intentions are, especially politically, not with the Republican party, not with Donald Trump, but with my community and doing the best I can for this very marginalized group of people that’s out here, that’s my community, and making it better for the next generation that’s coming up.”

Jenner has certainly done a lot with the LGBT community. After transitioning in 2015, Jenner has done everything from a Vanity Fair cover shoot to her own reality TV show – all in the name of promoting awareness for gender identity issues. While many people, especially in the LGBT community, are worried about the Trump administration, Jenner believes things can get better for marginalized groups.

In addition to her interview with Fast Forward Web’s Matt Geffen, The Sun reports that Jenner stopped by This Morning and talked about impersonating Melania on Saturday Night Live. The daytime talk show was getting ready to welcome a Donald Trump impersonator when Jenner hatched the plan to play Melania on SNL.

“How do you like this one? I play on Saturday night live our first lady Ivanka Trump. What do you think? I play Melania, I do the whole thing.”

Fans were quick to pick up on the fact that Caitlyn Jenner mistakenly called Ivanka the First Lady instead of Melania. To her credit, she did correct herself after the mistake, but it wasn’t quick enough to avoid some social media backlash.

“Love that Caitlyn Jenner thinks Ivanka is the first lady,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Glad I wasn’t the only one who got confused over that at some point.”

Jenner might get Ivanka and Melania confused from time to time, but she has been active in the political scene this past year. According to WWD, Jenner attended to Trump’s special “Candlelight Dinner” on the eve of his inauguration. The former Olympian was present for the black-tie gala, which also included over 1,500 guests. Aside from Jenner, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and Robert Kraft were in attendance, along with lawmakers and members of Trump’s cabinet.

Melania has not commented on working with Jenner on cyberbullying. Considering how Jenner has already been fighting the issue with the department of education, there’s a good chance she and Melania will join forces.

Caitlyn Jenner’s book, The Secrets of My Life, is currently available in stores and explores her transition. She also just finished her second and final season of I Am Cait on E!.

