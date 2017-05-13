Stevie J Sex Tape: Reports Claim ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Seen In Gay Sex Tape, But Is It Really Him?

Stevie J may have a sex tape scandal ahead, but it’s not clear how much truth there might be to the rumors that the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star’s gay sex tape has hit the internet.

Reports have emerged this week that the reality star is featured in an explicit video with another man, something that would come as quite a shock to viewers who have come to know him as something of a ladies man. Several reports, including one from AllHipHop, claim that Stevie J was seen on the video having sex with another man.

???? Joseline Hernandez releases Video Footage of Stevie J's Gay Sex-tape pic.twitter.com/hiNQlA4JhK — UCC_Promo (@UCC_Promo) May 9, 2017

Joseline and Stevie J welcome their baby girl into the world on #LHHATL https://t.co/mBEUCDKSG5 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 2, 2017

The report noted that Joseline Hernandez is accused of leaking the Stevie J sex tape — even though the couple just welcomed a baby into the world late last year.

“Now, sources say it is definitely Stevie J in the video, which is a video on a phone,” the report claimed.

“But, sources are also saying it seems like Joseline leaked it! ALLEGEDLY! The thing is, they are saying that the video is so graphic that a straight male really ain’t trying to look at this. I am going to listen to them on this one.”

Many fans took to social media to express shock about the alleged sex tape, and there were immediately plenty of doubts about whether it’s actually Stevie J. As AllHipHop noted, the evidence consists only of a few blurry screenshots and no actual proof that it’s Stevie J involved.

This would not be the first time that reports of a celebrity sex tape turned out to be a hoax. Many others have been targeted with sex tape rumors, sometimes with videos that don’t actually exist and other times with explicit films where the parties are not identified.

That was the case a few weeks ago when Instagram model Lira Galore — famous for her brief engagement to rapper Rick Ross — was seen in a sex tape with a man identified as NBA player Lance Stephenson.

As Hollywood Life noted at the time, there was only sketchy identification of either involved.

“Oh my goodness! Lira Galore has never been shy about flaunting her incredible body on Instagram, but we’re getting to see WAY more of her than we ever expected in an a very X-rated sex tape that leaked online Mar. 2. Of course, we don’t know if it’s her for sure, but it sure does look like her. And the woman in question has the very same shoulder tattoo that Lira has.”

As it turned out, Lira Galore was actually seen in the sex tape but the man was not Lance Stephenson.

Their reports of Stevie J’s alleged sex tape could be playing off the tension that already exists between the music producer and former lover Joseline Hernandez. As reports have noted, the estranged couple is still holding some bad blood for each other.

“Joseline [Hernandez] loves Bonnie B with all her heart and she’s eager to have another baby,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“She’s still mad at Stevie for being completely absent from her life when she was pregnant. It hurts like hell that he wasn’t there to comfort her, bring her food, take her to her doctor’s appointments and all of those intimate things that a man’s supposed to do for the woman who’s carrying his child.”

But at the same time, there were also reports that Joseline Hernandez may want another baby with Stevie J, underscoring their very unusual relationship. The two had just welcomed a baby late last year, a girl named Bonnie Bella.

So far, there is no confirmation whether the Stevie J sex tape is legitimate — or even if it exists beyond the blurry screenshots.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions]