Jana Duggar’s Alleged Boyfriend Blocks Instagram As Courting News Grows, Couple Met Through Jessa & Family?

All eyes are on Jana Duggar now as fans suspect her starting a courtship! After seeing her younger sisters, Jill, Jessa, Jinger and, now, Joy-Anna, get engaged, she must be feeling restless to have her go at finding love and starting her own family. While she has had other suitors in the past – Lawson Bates, Tim Tebow and more – she has not had a viable boyfriend candidate in the past few years.

The guy that is coming into the foreground of Jana’s life is Jonathan Hartono, a good friend of the family and someone, who is particularly close with Jessa Duggar and her family.

With the courting rumor raging on, it looks like the attention was all too much on Jonathan Hartono. Before the news got big, his Instagram account was public, open for anyone to see. Now, he has restricted the access, making the account private so that only those, who are his followers on Instagram can check out his pictures.

Before he put a lock on his social media, Jana’s rumored courting partner had quite a few pictures with the Duggars. He seemed the closest to Jessa Duggar Seewald, posting collages of her on Instagram to celebrate her 24th birthday, and also uploading a picture of him and baby Spurgeon to show how he supports her new motherhood.

The news broke that Jana and Jonathan may be courting earlier this week.

“[F]ans are speculating that [Jana]’s dating family friend Jonathan Hartono,” reports InTouch Weekly. “Apparently, the two met on a mission trip to Southeast Asian back in 2010, and have stayed close since then. Recent rumors of a relationship came to be after Jonathan was seen bowling with Jana’s dad, Jim Bob, which is apparently a tradition he carries on when someone asks to court one of his many, many children!”

Since then, there have been a few update on the details. Before any of his daughters start courting, which means dating with the intent of getting married, Jim Bob Duggar takes the potential boyfriends out on a man-to-man meeting, to see if he is indeed a good match for his girl.

“Her father Jim Bob was caught on camera bowling with Jonathan in a one-on-one date, leading fans to assume the Christian patriarch, 51, was scoping out his eldest daughter’s suitor in typical Duggar fashion,” reports Radar Online.

The fact of the matter is that Jonathan already feels at home with the Duggars. In an Instagram picture from 2016, Jana’s alleged boyfriend wrote as a caption for one of his pictures that he already feels like he is part of the family.

“Missing my 19 siblings so bad! Love you all! @duggarfam,” he wrote.

In 2017, Jana’s parents have increased their efforts of showcasing their eldest unmarried daughter on family Facebook page. They upload beautiful pictures of Jana spending time with her baby siblings, doing chores around the house, receiving flowers on Valentine’s Day and enjoying down time with her mother.

Courting is definitely something that Jana wants to start, as she is the only female Duggar over the age of 11 that is not engaged or married. While she has had some boyfriends in the past, none of them has lead into courting, which means that she has suffered a lot of disappointments over the past few years.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

Now with the possibility of a boyfriend and a courtship, it looks like Jana will be able to become a a part of “that group” of Duggars starting their own families!

Do you think Jana Duggar and Jonathan Hartono will become the next highly anticipated Duggar couple? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]