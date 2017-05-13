UFO Sightings: ‘Alien Spaceship’ The Size Of A Bus Spotted At International Space Station In NASA Video

UFO sightings are on the rise again this year, but alien enthusiasts have recently stumbled on perhaps one of the most convincing UFO videos in a long time. This time, the video was taken by astronauts from NASA, showing a disc-like object “the size of a city bus” getting near the International Space Station and then hurtling off into space.

UFO the ‘size of a BUS’ spotted at International Space Station https://t.co/AAmiT6ac45 pic.twitter.com/Dd2fUnhLte — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) May 13, 2017

Scott C. Waring, who hosts UFO Sightings Daily blog, published a blog post about the video, writing that the “UFO is seen on the other side of the solar panels in the far distance.”

“It looks like it is the size of a city bus and is disc- shaped.”

Waring writes it’s easy to spot a UFO at the space station if one looks hard enough.

“Many say it’s impossible to catch a UFO at the space station, however those people never put more than 5 minutes into looking,” he wrote. “If you search for about 1-2 hours I guarantee you will see a UFO.”

Waring credited YouTube user Streetcap1 for spotting the mysterious object in the NASA video and for uploading the footage on the video sharing site.

“This looks like a craft behind the ISS speeding off into the distance. NASA must have been on their coffee break,” Streetcap1 wrote in the video description.

The top comment in the UFO footage was posted by Stan Salmon, who believes that NASA has been using low resolution cameras so they can easily hide evidence of UFOs from the public.

“a good example why NASA won’t use hi resolution cameras, nasa=never a straight answer…,” he wrote.

“Amazing….one of the best space station UFO footage I have seen. Great find!” another YouTube user posted.

“When the truth finally comes out, the people will tear the governments a new arse/a** hole. That’s why they won’t tell us. People don’t trust the world governments as it is, and the truth will only confirm why,” wrote another.

The most recent UFO sighting captured via NASA’s International Space Station live cam was reported only last March. As reported by Express UK, a “monster UFO” was captured just before “NASA cuts off feed.”

The video was uploaded on YouTube, showing a “cigar-shaped” object hovering just above Earth. Below the object are two bright orbs moving closer to it. Before the video ends, the objects disappeared. The aforementioned Streetcap1 uploaded the video on YouTube.

NASA shut down its live-feed after seeing THIS pass next to the International Space Station – https://t.co/smtftoQoOj #ISS #NASA #UFO 2017. — Edd kelly V.I.P (@Eddkelly75) May 9, 2017

Another fellow UFO seeker, Tyler Glockner, seems convinced that the large object captured via ISS’s camera was an alien aircraft who just paid us a visit. He also suspects that NASA has constantly dimmed feeds to make UFOs disappear from view.

“And it would appear that shortly after these objects come into view, NASA – either purposely – or the UFOs do it on their own, but the objects quickly dim out.” “So we may have had NASA dimming the feed, messing with the contrast or the exposure to make these objects disappear from view.”

Not all viewers are convinced that the object in question was an alien spacecraft.

“It’s probably an old satellite that’s space debris,” one YouTube user commented.

“So we may have had NASA dimming the feed, messing with the contrast or the exposure to make these objects disappear from view,” another one observed.

Streetcap1 posted another UFO footage taken via NASA’s ISS cameras last February, this time showing “six large UFOs “moving from right to left of the screen.” He also contacted SecureTeam10, a group of UFO enthusiasts who investigate footage and share them online.

“We have about six UFOs passing behind, and judging from the distance, I would guess that the size of these objects, whatever they are, would be fairly large,” Tyler from SecureTeam10 told the Daily Mirror. “Much larger than Nasa’s typical excuse of ice particles, we must be looking at icebergs.”

