Selena Gomez announced plans to release a new song earlier this month and now, fans have learned the track’s title.

On Friday, May 12, Selena Gomez took to Instagram where she shared several posts about “Bad Liar.”

As fans witnessed, the 24-year-old singer and actress posted three pictures of a window with the words “Bad Liar” written in red and purple lipstick. Selena Gomez then shared three more Instagram photos which featured her lying on her back with the words “Bad Liar” written on the front of her thigh.

The final photo shared by Selena Gomez included the caption “5.18,” revealing the new track would be released to fans on May 18, which is just five days away.

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez launched a countdown ticker on her official website that is scheduled to end on May 18. However, at the time, Gomez didn’t reveal what the counter was for. Instead, she simply encouraged fans to sign up for email updates for something that was “coming soon.”

Selena Gomez has been featured on a number of songs in recent months, including Kygo’s “It Ain’t Me,” Cashmere Cat’s “Trust Nobody,” and Charlie Puth’s “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” she hasn’t released new music of her own since her Revival album in 2015.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 11, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Selena Gomez has been working on her new album since 2016 but because she began to suffer from anxiety, depression, and panic attacks during her “Revival World Tour,” she was forced to cancel the tour and promptly entered into a months-long treatment program in Tennessee.

As fans will recall, Selena Gomez remained in Tennessee until her November 2016 return to Los Angeles for the American Music Awards. During the show, Gomez touched on her career hiatus as she accepted the award for Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock.

Months later, Selena Gomez got the attention of fans when she posted a series of photos of herself in the studio with songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.

“[Selena Gomez] is super psyched to be back in the studio again. Joining The Weeknd [27] on tour really revved her up to start making new music again and she’s loving being back at work,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life in March.

“She really wants to take some time now to re-focus on her career and her music.”

While Selena Gomez is currently involved in a highly-publicized relationship with The Weeknd, the source said it was “unlikely” that she would be releasing any new songs directly about the musician. That said, the insider continued on, revealing the singer has been inspired by her new love.

“[Selena Gomez] has definitely gathered more than a little inspiration from their relationship over the past few months!” the insider said.

As for her time with Michaels and Tranter, the Hollywood Life source pointed out that Gomez has worked with the pair numerous times in the past.

“Julia and Justin are truly like family for [Selena Gomez], and she always has a blast hanging out with them — they’re her cozy place, her ‘home,'” the source added.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

Selena Gomez began dating The Weeknd just a short time after completing her rehab program in November of last year. Then, in January of this year, the couple confirmed their relationship publicly during a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Since then, the couple has traveled to Amsterdam, France, Brazil, and several other countries as The Weeknd tends to his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour. They were also seen at the Met Gala earlier this month.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]