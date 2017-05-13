‘Prison Break’ Season 5 Episode 7 Promo Teases Long Awaited Reunion

There are three episodes left in the epic Prison Break Season 5 revival and Episode 7 promo teases Michael and Sara’s reunion. Michael has been gone for seven years and Sara along with everyone else believed his was dead. It turns out that Scofield was working for a mysterious character known as Poseidon to help ensure that his family and friend secure immunity.

A wounded Michael is seen embracing Sara in the short promo. In response to her husband, Sara declares “He needs help, and I’m the only one that can help him,” in the promo for Prison Break episode 7, which airs next week Tuesday on Fox.

A seal team is after Michael and his team as they continue their escape out of Yemen and ISIS territory in the episode titled: ‘Wine Dark Sea.’

T-Bag did not appear in the last episode and Sucre is set to make his return after his brief appearance in the first episode where he offered his help to Lincoln. The synopsis, according to Den of Geek, is as follows:

“Sara becomes fearful of her family’s safety when she discovers the real reason that Michael faked his own death. In the meantime, Michael and Lincoln continue to try find a way home with the help of Sucre, and the real identity of Poseidon is revealed.”

Although Sara’s husband Jacob tried to convince her that Poseidon’s agents A&W and Van Gogh are not working with him she still seems suspicious. It is unclear if Sara and Michael will rekindle their romance or how she would react to his explanation. Michael’s son does not appear in the promo for Episode 7; therefore, it is not clear if Scofield gets to see his son in next week’s episode.

Michael is badly wounded in “Phaecia” but it comes as no surprise that he will survive. Some fans predict that Sara will reveal Michael’s location as he convinces her that he is not working with A&W and Van Gogh.

It is unclear whether Prison Break will return for a sixth season. Most reports suggest that it depends on the success of this season.

T-Bag seems to be on the good side… has all that time in prison finally changed the notorious inmate? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Knepper discusses his character and the Prison Break revival.

When asked if he still considers his character an animal, Knepper stated the following:

“It’s probably still there. For all of us, but particularly for me, because this guy was such a killer… if somebody said something wrong to him, he would probably kill you. But things are a bit deeper now. He thinks about things now. I don’t want to give anything away; people talk a lot about plot with this show, and I think it’s better to be surprised. A lot of my plot points haven’t been brought out yet, and it’ll be nice for y’all to be surprised by them. But I think you’re going to find him fighting his demons a little bit more than he would have before. Before, he would have said, “You’re looking at me wrong? You’re dead.” Now, he’ll say, “I have to think about it. If I kill somebody, there are ramifications.”

Some fans predict that Whip will betray Michael eventually while Ja proved his usefulness in the last two episodes. The showrunner has suggested that another major character will die this season after we lost Paul Kellerman to Poseidon’s agents.

Prison Break Season 5 Episode 7 will air next week.

