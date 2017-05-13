What Does Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Actually Eat In A Day And What Are Her ‘Vices’?

Actress, and girlfriend of HRH Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, is reputed to be a foodie. So, what does a foodie eat in a day and still look great for the red carpet, and television? Delish spoke to the actress about her what she eats in a day, as well as what are her two “vices.”

Meghan Markle revealed that she has two different diet routines. When she is on set, her clean meals are created to adequately fuel her for her long days of filming. She starts her day before sunrise and the shoot can last late into the evening. How does she keep going? By eating many small meals.

Wake up: Hot water with lemon

Hot water with lemon Breakfast: Steel-cut oats with bananas and agave syrup drizzled on it

Steel-cut oats with bananas and agave syrup drizzled on it Lunch: Salad with protein of some kind

Salad with protein of some kind Snack: Apples with almond butter and sea salt

Apples with almond butter and sea salt Late Afternoon Pick-Me-Up: Green juice

Green juice Dinner: Pasta with zucchini, lots of Parmesan and a glass of wine

Unlike Kate Middleton, who the Inquisitr reported starts out her day with a green smoothie that includes blueberry juice, kale, lettuce, spinach, coriander and Spirulina, Markle drinks a green juice in the late afternoon for a non-caffeinated pick me up.

“Green juice is a food-as-medicine philosophy for me.”

When the Suits actress is not filming, Markle’s diet becomes heartier, allowing her to enjoy food with a few more calories. She chooses to eat heartier meals earlier in the day, and eats lighter at night.

Breakfast: An omelette with fresh herbs and cheese, and toast

An omelette with fresh herbs and cheese, and toast Lunch: Seafood

Seafood Dinner: Soup

Why soup for dinner? “I’m more peckish then, so I usually go lighter for dinner.” Soup can certainly be more filling, and is a time-tested habit that can prevent her from overeating.

In addition to her generally pescatarian diet, Markle has a weakness for French fries, and it sounds like she indulges in that treat when she goes out to lunch. This sounds far more normal than a lot of the overly restrictive Hollywood diets that other actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow strictly follow.

“I’m always hoping I’m having lunch with people, so we can share fries. It’s its own food group for me.”

As Suits is filmed in Toronto, Markle’s adopted home, there is a tasty Canadian twist to her beloved fries called Poutine. Poutine consists of fries, cheese curds and gravy. Her tip on knowing if you have the real thing is all in the squeak of the cheese.

“The cheese curds should make a squeaking noise when you bite into them or squeeze them. That’s how you know you’ve got the right kind.”

We wrapped season 6 of #suits at 5:30am today! Breakfast! (Let’s call this a frittata/scramble/shakshuka hybrid). ????Happy Sunday, friends! Xx pic.twitter.com/LvWDS7ukfA — Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) November 20, 2016

Unlike the Duchess of Cambridge, the actress does not have a sweet tooth. Along with her addiction to fries, she enjoys a good glass of wine.

“French fries and vino are my vices.”

The When Sparks Fly actress loves her reds like Malbec, French Cabernet Sauvignon and pinot noir. But, her favorite wine is the Italian treasure, Tignanello. Made mostly from the very berry tasting Sangiovese grapes, along with a bit of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Frac grapes, this vivacious wine was so incredible that it inspired her to name her now defunct blog The Tig.

Tapas y tiles with my @mishanonoo #MMMinMadrid #eatpraylove #madrid #spain A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 12, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

So, what does Meghan Markle cook for her boyfriend, Prince Harry?

At Christmas, Markle was seen in London, shopping at Whole Foods, presumably to make dinner at home and enjoy some private meals with Harry. The self-confessed foodie left with several bags of groceries. Although she did not post on social media what she made, we can only guess by some of her cooking tips.

For example, she suggests a simple cooking hack of squirting a bit of lemon over steak before serving.

“Nobody tastes the lemon, but it really brings out the steak’s flavor.”

In addition, Markle has a healthy hack for a very “filthy, sexy” old school, Italian pasta sauce. She simply slow cooks zucchini until it becomes soft and mushy.

“The sauce gets so creamy you’d swear there’s tons of butter and oil in it, but it’s just zucchini, water and a little bouillon.”

Perhaps making a sensual meal like this will make it easier to convince Prince Harry to always share his fries with her, for long as they both shall live?

What do you think of Meghan Markle’s diet routines? Do you think that you would try either one?

