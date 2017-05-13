‘RHOA’ Kandi Burrus Reportedly Preparing To Sue Phaedra Parks And Porsha Williams Over Rape Allegations

Kandi Burruss hasn’t gotten over Phaedra Parks’ shocking admissions during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. The drama got serious after Parks admitted that she lied about the drug and rape allegations – and now Burruss is suing both Parks and Porsha Williams.

According to Wet Paint, Burruss’ attorneys urged her to sue Parks and Williams for spreading the lies. Parks was already contemplating suing Williams for her involvement in the matter, but once Parks confessed that she started the rumors, both women became targets.

“They had told me that I should sue Porsha at first,” Burruss explained. “When it came out to the reunion that Porsha got the information from Phaedra, I was like, you know what, let’s just hold up until you guys get to see this whole thing and I will get their opinion on how they think I should handle it and go forward from there.”

During the reunion, Parks admitted that she spread the lies about how Burruss tried to drug Williams and have sex with her. Inside sources claim that producers fired Parks for spreading outright lies and breaching morality codes, but Parks wouldn’t confirm the rumors.

Burruss believes that Parks’ actions “can’t fly,” but stopped short of confirming that her co-star was fired. Although the rumors certainly caused problems for Kandi Burruss on the show, they might have a negative impact on her business ventures in the sex industry.

“One of my businesses is Bedroom Kandi,” she revealed. “People already want to make sex look like it’s something negative anyway. So it is like if you do anything or participate in something like drugging and all that kind of stuff, people do not even want to have anything to do with you, when you have something to do with a scandal like that.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life is reporting that Parks’ friendship with Williams also took a hit after the reunion bombshell. Williams revealed that Parks contacted her after the death of her uncle, but the two haven’t spoken a word apart from the funeral. The two ladies have been best friends on the show, but Parks’ lies have clearly changed their friendship forever.

“Phaedra was like my best friend. Someone I talked to on the phone every single day,” Williams added. “And for me to feel like she betrayed me like that… Right now, I just can’t talk to her.”

Despite all the lies and bad blood, Williams was open to a future reconciliation. Their friendship might be repaired someday, but it’s clear that won’t happen in the near future. This is especially true if Parks is fired from RHOA and Burruss ends ups taking them both to court.

While producers have yet to announced their casting plans for next season, an insider told Daily Mail that Parks blames the show for getting her fired. The source claims that producers were the ones who told Parks about the date and drug rumors, and she was just spreading the reports they fed her. Parks apparently thought the rumors were credible given the source, though the producer didn’t tell her to spread the rumors.

Even worse, Parks made her case during the reunion and told the other cast members the truth. That version of the story, however, was cut from the episode because producers don’t like it when the ladies break the fourth wall.

Whatever the truth, Parks says that she has received threats on social media from angry fans. She’s also fighting rumors that she might lose her law license for spreading lies on reality TV. Bravo has not responded to the allegations surrounding the anonymous producer.

[Featured Image by Bravo]