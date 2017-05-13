‘RHOA’: Video Of Matt Jordan And Peter Thomas Brawling At Charlotte Radio Station Released

Video footage showing the radio station brawl between The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Matt Jordan and Peter Thomas was released on Friday, May 12. The “leaked” video footage, first posted to The Shade Room Instagram, shows the two men engaged in a physical fight on Tuesday, March 21, during a radio interview at the Power 98 radio station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The video footage (see below) begins with a heated, expletive-ridden exchange between Thomas and Jordan. Jordan shouted the word “b***h” repeatedly at Thomas, while the radio host struggled to calm him down, saying, “Just talk to me.”

“I’m not going to argue with this b***h ass n***a while I’m trying to talk…,” Jordan, 30, shouted, according to the Grapevine.

Then he flung a water bottle across the room, before charging at the white-bearded, 56-year-old Thomas. He hurled himself at Thomas who stood to defend himself, although he was much smaller than the younger assailant.

As the two men wrestled, the radio host screamed in horror in a high pitched voice.

“Are you serious? Are you f*****g serious? Stop it! Stop it!” she cried repeatedly.

But the men weren’t paying attention, so she ran out of the room to get help.

Peter Thomas had taken took to Instagram soon after the fight in March to boast that he held his own against his younger and brawnier opponent. He went as far as to give the impression that he beat Jordan up. But the video shows that he barely managed to avoid being thrown to the ground before two men entered the room to stop the fight and rescue him from Jordan’s headlock.

“Yesterday was an interesting day,” he had announced in a message posted to social media soon after the fight in March. “Somebody tried me, but they got played.”

He also revealed that there was a video footage of the altercation and promised it would be released soon.

LOVE IS LOVE ???????????????????????????????????????????????? @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt A post shared by peterthomasrhoa (@peterthomasrhoa) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

“Can’t wait for y’all to see the video! Oh my God,” he said. “He’s trying to stop y’all from seeing the video. But I’m gonna get it released, and everybody will see that video. Let’s go!”

“And by the way, today there is a God in Heaven. Thank you, Lord. Best news ever. Love, love, love.”

Peter Thomas admits to pulling a box cutter on Matt Jordan! –> https://t.co/vagSJHVhgO pic.twitter.com/O3r9ASAObU — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) April 26, 2017

But judging from the way Jordan, a 6-feet, 5-inch, and 250 pound former professional soccer player, dragged and flung him around like a rag doll in the tiny studio space, Thomas was lucky that the radio station employees did not allow the fight to escalate further. He would have been beaten by the bigger and younger man.

Two men arrived just in time to pull Jordan off Thomas and release him from the headlock.

The footage shows the men upsetting tables in the room and knocking over electronic equipment, including computers. According to Hollywood Life, they damaged equipment worth thousands of dollars.

#RHOA Drama: Warrant Issued For Matt Jordan For Violent Fight With Peter Thomas https://t.co/4IanCvy2cp — Chrissie Williams (@cwilliams8676) March 27, 2017

Thomas reportedly called the police and filed an assault report against Jordan, TMZ reported. He said he was pressing assault charges against Jordan. TMZ also reported that sources said Thomas’ attorney subpoenaed footage of the fight at the radio station.

Jordan had previously accused Thomas and Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss’ husband, of “coaching” him on how to scam Kenya out of $10,000.

Jordan, according to Hollywood Life, has a criminal record for vandalism and reckless driving. He split recently from Kenya Moore after a tumultuous relationship documented in Season 9 of RHOA.

Thomas, for his part, split from Cynthia Bailey earlier this year after seven years of marriage.

The Grapevine reported that Bravo is giving Thomas his own Reality TV show about Bar One, Thomas’ restaurant in North Carolina.

[Featured Image by Arnold Turmer/AP Images]