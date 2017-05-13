‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke And Bill Get Married, Will it Last?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will head to the altar during the week of May 15, but will she marry Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) or Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye)? The new Bold and the Beautiful promo video suggested that Brooke was once again confused about which man she wants to marry.

According to the May 22 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Brooke will ultimately decide to marry Bill, but she does consider changing her mind, at the last minute. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge makes a last minute plea for her love and it almost sways her. In the end, she decides to stick with her stallion.

Soap Opera Digest shared that Bill knew that Ridge would probably try to convince Brooke one more time to marry him instead. Don Diamont, the actor who plays Bill, said that Bill isn’t concerned that Ridge because he feels confident in his relationship with Brooke. This time, he feels sure that they will walk down the aisle together.

“Bill is not really worried about Ridge,” Diamont explained. “If there is any concern, it’s fleeting.”

“Bill feels that Ridge lived down to his expectations and the past is prologue. Bill correctly predicted that Ridge would somehow screw up and break Brooke’s heart again, which is exactly what happened. ”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill had accepted that Brooke was going to marry Ridge, so when their relationship fell apart, he felt it was a sign that she would return to him.

“Bill is pretty confident, this time around. However, he is not going to leave any room for a last ditch effort like the last time. There will be lots of security, four-legged creatures on the property with large teeth. He isn’t taking any chances to allow Ridge to create any unpleasantries.”

Instead of getting married in an exotic location, they opted for something much more intimate and small. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the happy couple will say “I do” in the comfort of the living room. Apparently, the actor revealed that the ceremony turned out beautiful and believed the B&B fans would really appreciate it.

Does the wedding mean Bill and Brooke will get their long-awaited happily ever after? On soap operas, it is rare that anyone has a true happily ever after ending. Diamont shared that he believes that the failed attempt to buy the Spectra building and Ridge’s secret will bring conflict in his new marriage.

“Bill is still frustrated over not getting his tower, but considering he is marrying the love of his life, that will have to take a back seat, for now.”

Meanwhile, the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ridge will pull out all the stops to put a halt to Brooke’s marriage. He still believes that they are meant to be together and that Brooke only wants to marry him now because she was hurt by his relationship with Quinn (Rena Sofer).

It seems as if Bold and the Beautiful may be setting up the scene for Ridge to hook up with Quinn after Brooke wedding. So far, Quinn and Ridge haven’t done anything except kiss, but could Brooke’s wedding push Ridge to take his step mom to bed? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Eric (John McCook) could find out about his son’s affair with his wife in the next few weeks.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Bill and Brooke will be able to get married without any drama? Will Ridge accept that Brooke wants to be with her stallion?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]