‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Finally Addresses Rumors She Is Leaving The Show For A New Business

Joanna Gaines has been plagued by rumors that she’s leaving Fixer Upper to start a new skincare line. Fortunately, Fixer Upper fans have nothing to worry about. Not only is Joanna committed to staying on the hit renovation show, but she’s also not venturing into the world of cosmetics.

People is reporting that Joanna finally addressed the rumors her departure and assured fans that they shouldn’t believe everything they hear. The reports of Joanna’s shocking exit first surfaced after her face was spotted in a Facebook advertisement. The ad was promoting a new skincare cream called Derma Folia.

“So many things are happening right now and it feels like we are moving at the speed of light,” she told fans. “At times, it’s even hard to keep our own parents in the loop. It’s true. At this point in our career we can honestly say, we’ve heard it all – from reports of us moving our family to Vegas to us having more or less children than we actually have. So remember, you can’t believe everything you read.”

The rumors claimed that Joanna is tired of starring on Fixer Upper and is looking to launch a business venture in the beauty industry. In fact, inside sources claimed that Joanna was starting to show up late on set and seemed tired of renovating houses. The ads seemed to back up the reports, though Joanna firmly denied her involvement with Derma Folia, which now appears to be a scam involving several celebrity names.

“No! I am not getting into the business of facial creams,” Joanna shared. “And no worries, believing some of these stories happens to the best of us. And just in case you were wondering, YES! We are currently filming Season 5 of the show. And No! We are not expecting baby #5.”

According to Snopes, the facial cream ads are part of a larger scam that has used other celebrity images in the past. The skin cream has been called different names of the past few years but is the same product. Joanna was just an unfortunate victim of the company’s false advertisement, which also sparked rumors of her departure.

Despite all the negative rumors, it doesn’t sound like Chip and Joanna are going away anytime soon. Fox News reports that their passion for the show and relationship with each other is stronger than ever. Although the two obviously lead busy lives between their show and real estate business, they still make time for one-on-one dates every week.

“Since Chip and I try to go on a date night once a week, we don’t feel the need to keep holidays like Valentine’s Day all to ourselves,” she stated.

Joanna added that she and Chip still dress up for special occasions, but they usually spend them eating dinner with their four kids. She then recalled a time when they all ate lobster one night and Chip chased the kids around the home with lobster claws.

Joanna also offered some words of advice for her loyal fans. Although she is often faced with difficult designs on the show, Joanna revealed that she always goes with her gut when making the tough choices. She also doesn’t go out of way to please people, which is one reason why she rarely addresses the rumors about the show.

Fortunately, the reality star cleared up the latest rumors surrounding her future on the show and confirmed that Fixer Upper will remain a popular series on HGTV.

Fans can watch Chip and Joanna Gaines in action when Season 5 of Fixer Upper returns to HGTV in November.

