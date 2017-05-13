Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Wants A Sit Down With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton’s romance with Gwen Stefani is reportedly faltering, and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale is doing his best to fix it. An inside source told Life & Style that Rossdale wants to sit down with the country crooner and have a chat about their potential breakup.

“Gavin is a very concerned parent and wants to be sure Gwen and Blake aren’t arguing in front of the boys,” the source shared. “And he has concerns how the boys would handle a breakup.”

Shelton has developed a strong bond with Stefani’s three boys — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. From getting matching fake tattoos to spending time on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, it seems like the boys can’t get enough of The Voice star. Considering how it’s only been a year and a half since Stefani’s divorce, another split would certainly be rough on the kids.

Stefani parted ways with Rossdale in the summer of 2015. The No Doubt alum started dating Shelton months after the breakup, and they haven’t slowed down since. Although they haven’t shown any outward signs of trouble, sources claim that Shelton and Stefani can’t stop fighting. Is she in denial of their impending breakup?

❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

“She wants the world to think everything is prefect [sic] with Blake,” the source noted. “But that’s just not the case anymore. Gwen and Blake began to argue more. Then she started to realize they’re just too different to spend the rest of their lives together.”

That said, an insider debunked the rumors and told Hollywood Life that Shelton’s romance with Gwen Stefani is actually going pretty well. Instead of being on the verge of catastrophe, the source claims that Shelton and Stefani are happy where they are in their relationship and don’t pay attention to all the rumors.

“Things couldn’t be better between Gwen & Blake,” the insider shared. “They are happy, together, in love and pay no attention to the regular rumors that circle about their relationship being over.”

The source noted that Shelton’s humor is one reason Stefani fell in love with him. They also started dating at a difficult time and helped each other get through their respective divorces. Shelton parted ways with Miranda Lambert just months before Stefani called it quits with Rossdale.

“It was those difficult times that created an incredible bond between the two stars,” the insider stated.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Shelton and Stefani have not commented on their future together, but everything seems just fine from the outside looking in. In fact, the two remain active on social media and continue to spend time together. They also flirt pretty frequently on the current season of The Voice and haven’t even hinted that they are having problems.

“They truly enjoy each other’s company, they are great together and stronger than ever,” the source concluded.

Things are going so well that the insider claims Stefani wants to start having kids. On a recent episode of The Voice, Stefani hinted as much when she mentioned her dreams of having a daughter. The No Doubt alum admitted that having a girl would be great because they could hang out and play dress up together.

It isn’t clear what started the breakup rumors, but Country Fan Cast is reporting that Shelton understands why fans wonder about their unlikely romance. The country star also opened up about all the rumors in the media and revealed that they don’t pay attention to them anymore. Given all the reports surrounding their heated romance, that is probably a wise move.

@blakeshelton @nbcthevoice #goodtimes❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

Fans can watch Shelton and Stefani in action when new episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Tell us! Do you think there is any truth to the rumors that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are on the verge of a split? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]