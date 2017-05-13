Amber Portwood has called off her wedding plans once again.

After first calling off her late 2016 wedding, the Teen Mom OG star has now called off her late 2017 wedding after her fiancé, Matt Baier, reportedly failed a lie detector test.

“[Amber Portwood] says he didn’t pass,” a source close to the reality star told Radar Online on May 13. “It was filmed by MTV, so it will all play out on Teen Mom.”

According to the Radar Online report, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are “fighting a lot right now.” However, when it comes to a reconciliation, the insider claimed there is at least a slight possibility that the couple could get back together.

“They’ve gone through lots of ups and downs,” the insider noted.

While the Amber Portwood insider insisted Matt Baier failed his lie detector test, a source close to Baier claims he passed the polygraph “with flying colors.”

“He didn’t fail the lie detector test, he passed,” the insider said. “He took it voluntarily. Amid all of the cheating rumors, which got disproven, Amber told him to take the test. He did it on film, so no one could say it wasn’t true. They asked, ‘Have you ever cheated with another woman,’ ‘Have you had inappropriate conversations with another woman,’ and he passed.”

Amber Portwood sparked rumors of a possible split from Matt Baier days ago when she made an appearance on Susan Pinsky’s podcast series. Pinsky is the wife of the Teen Mom 2 reunion show host Dr. Drew Pinsky. At the time, Portwood explained that she and Baier “were” engaged and many assumed her use of the word “were” suggested they were no longer planning to get married.

“We were engaged for a couple of years, we had a venue set up for October 13th and everything, lets just say some things have happened just in the last couple of days,” Amber Portwood said. “I don’t really know.”

Amber Portwood also confirmed that Matt Baier messed up in some way and pointed out that an apology was needed. She even deleted the majority of her photos of Baier from her Instagram page and now, the latest picture of the two of them dates back 11 weeks. Meanwhile, photos of Portwood remain live on Baier’s page.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup also shared details of Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s split, claiming the two came to blows during a trip to Los Angeles following the lie detector test.

Radar Online went on to reveal that Baier has been involved in several scandals since he was identified as the partner of Amber Portwood.

“Baier has been accused of having at least nine children with six different women. Five women sued Baier for overdue child support payments in an Indiana court, but the cases have been dismissed,” the outlet revealed to readers.

As if that weren’t enough, Radar Online also revealed the now-ex-fiancé of Amber Portwood has been accused of reaching out to a number of other Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 stars, including Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans, before ultimately settling for a relationship with Portwood.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier recently spoke to E! News about their upcoming wedding and during the interview, Baier expressed his interest in getting married on the day they met face to face for the first time.

