Blac Chyna’s Amazing Post-Baby Body, Competes With Alexis Texas

Blac Chyna keeps losing weight rapidly, and she can’t seem to keep her incredible post baby body off headlines, with many of her critics believing that the secret behind Chyna’s dramatic weight-loss is plastic surgery.

Or does the secret behind Blac Chyna’s rapid baby body weight loss have something to do with the former exotic performer hanging out with porn star Alexis Texas?

Chyna and Rob Kardashian ended their romance in mid-February, so Chyna has had plenty of time to allow herself to spend free time with one of the most famous porn stars.

Blac Chyna doesn’t mind haters gossiping about her post-baby body, and she once again proved it by flaunting a hot-mama, flat stomach in a pink string bikini last week, according to People magazine.

Although it’s been only six months since Blac Chyna gave birth to daughter Dream, the mother-of-two’s post-baby body already looks as hot as it’s ever been!

Blac Chyna, who in January grabbed global headlines by claiming she had lost 34 pounds in a little more than two months since giving birth, has seemingly already gotten her pre-baby body back.

The former model, who spent last week’s Wednesday flaunting her sexy post-baby body by the pool in Miami, revealed back in March that she was only 11 pounds away from her ideal goal weight. But looking back at Blac Chyna’s Instagram photos from that time, it can be said that the former exotic performer has already achieved her goal, or even went a little further and lost more than 11 lbs. since March.

Kissed A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Blac Chyna, who has been hanging out with porn star Alexis Texas lately, recently shared a Snapchat video revealing that her scale shows 141.6 pounds, which is more than 50 pounds down from her original baby body weight of 192 pounds.

While Blac Chyna certainly deserves a round of applause for losing more than 50 pounds in just six months and flaunting such a sexy post-baby body, the speculation that the former exotic performer has undergone plastic surgery to get a flat stomach shows no sign of going away.

Losing so much post baby body weight in so little time would certainly be a great advertisement for some weight-loss pills, and that’s seemingly just exactly what Blac Chyna is doing.

Blac Chyna took to Instagram on Monday to endorse some mysterious weight-loss pills, which claim to help people lose “15-20 lbs. in 4 weeks.” Chyna’s post, which has since been deleted, shows a DM dialog, in which an apparent user of the pills praises them for helping her lose 22 pounds in five weeks.

Vegas A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 12, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Blac Chyna’s endorsement of the weight-loss pills certainly grabbed the media’s attention, but that’s not the only thing Chyna has done recently that has started trending.

Another thing that got people talking about Blac Chyna lately was slapping porn actress Alexis Texas’s butt, according to TMZ.

Two of the most eye-catching booties of this decade got together in Las Vegas at the Sapphire Pool & Dayclub party over the weekend. Blac Chyna flaunted her post-baby body at the pool and couldn’t keep her hands off porn star Alexis Texas, who recently won the award for the “Most Epic A**” at the 2017 AVN Awards, which is often referred to as the Oscars of porn.

Sitting A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 12, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

While many of Blac Chyna and Alexis Texas’s fans are probably craving to see more than the former slapping the latter’s butt, little details are known about that pool party that took place in Vegas.

In addition to her “Most Epic A**” AVN Awards nomination, Alexis Texas was also nominated for Fan Award: Favorite Female Porn Star, the award that went to Riley Reid.

[Featured Image by Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]