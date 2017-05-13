Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are no longer dating.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star is expecting her third child with Chris Lopez in the coming weeks, Kailyn Lowry is single and according to a new report, her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, is legally tied to her pregnancy.

Because Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s divorce wasn’t finalized until the end of last year, possibly after Lowry became pregnant, her former husband is the “presumed father” of her third child. In addition, as Radar Online explained, Marroquin is said to be legally responsible for the child until he takes legal action and provides documents denying he fathered the child.

In Delaware, as attorney Brooke A. Camhi revealed, “the ex-husband is presumed the father of a child if the child is born less than 300 days after the divorce.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s divorce was believed to have been finalized in December. The former couple was married for three years and announced the end of their relationship in May 2016.

Kailyn Lowry has publicly acknowledged Chris Lopez as the father of her third child but because of the law in Delaware, Marroquin is going to have to file a valid denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics. Once he does, and once Chris Lopez files a valid acknowledgment of paternity, Marroquin will be discharged from the rights and responsibilities of being a parent.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating at the end of last year but only continued their relationship for a short time.

“The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating,” the reality star’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, explained to Radar Online months ago. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100 percent happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

The rep went on to reveal that she and Kailyn Lowry didn’t know how involved Lopez would be with her pregnancy and baby.

Kailyn Lowry is mom to two sons, 7-year-old Isaac, from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln, from her marriage to Javi Marroquin. As for her third child, she won’t learn of the baby’s gender until the birth.

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the recent college graduate has been filming the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 with her co-stars, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, but unfortunately for fans, there may be a major hole in her story due to Chris Lopez’s presumed absence.

“Most of the [boyfriend and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source explained to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in April. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

As Chris Lopez continues to refuse to film, producers have reportedly offered him between $3,000 and $5,000.

“I’d imagine they’ll keep increasing the amount until he agrees or tells them to f**k off,” the source added. “Even then, though, they’ll keep trying. The dads of the girls’ children play such a huge role in the show now that they really need him on-board. The relationships with the dads are where all the drama comes from now.”

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, tune into the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, Season 8, later this year on MTV.

