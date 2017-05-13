‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Recast Adam Gets His Revenge, Chloe Gets A Surprise Visitor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the coming weeks tease a shocking climax to the Adam Newman (Michael Muhney/Justin Hartley) murder mystery. Reports indicate that after Hartley’s departure and Adam’s “death” on The Young and the Restless, a new actor will be brought in to take on the role and Adam will be “resurrected.”

Spoilers now say that Adam will return to Genoa City with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) in tow to get Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor back, and to expose Chloe and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) collusion. Drama ensues when he finds that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea are about to get married and he might even arrive just in time to crash their wedding.

Adam tracks down Chloe

Chloe is about to get a surprise visit from a ghost. Since she left Kevin (Greg Rikaart) at the altar, knocked Chelsea out, and left Genoa City with Victor’s help, Chloe has been in hiding. But not for long.

Recently, Victor’s minions were able to track her down and he paid her a visit, gave her money, and ordered her to disappear. She intended on doing just that and made plans to ensure that Bella will be taken care of in her absence.

But The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that Adam is alive and that he has been trying to find Chloe so that he can bring her back to Genoa City and sue her for attempted murder. He needs her alive so she can testify against Victor.

Today on #YR, Chelsea comes close to finding Adam's killer. Don't miss today's OMG moment! And tune in to tomorrow's MUST-SEE episode… you don't want to miss this!!! #OMG A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

As The Young and the Restless fans can recall, Chloe tried to kill Adam by shooting him with a tranquilizer gun and then rupturing the propane line in the cabin where he was hiding. The explosion happened just as Chelsea, Nick, and Connor arrived, leading them to assume that Adam had died. However, The Young and the Restless fans have been theorizing that Adam survived. There have been suggestions that he was somehow able to leave the country and that he has been biding his time, waiting for the opportunity to make Chloe and Victor pay for what they did.

Though Hartley’s exit from The Young and the Restless left fans with little hope that Adam would ever be seen on the CBS soap again, many still believe that he is too important a character to go out the way he did. Now, reports suggest that he’ll be back to turn Genoa City upside down.

Next week on Y&R, will his indecision cost him both his loves and will his vengeance cost her her freedom? Plus, get ready for the return of Marla Adams! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 28, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Adam tries to get his girl back

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Adam will be shocked when he learns that Chelsea is about to marry Nick. He will be furious at his brother and will claim that they can’t get married as Chelsea still has a husband.

It will be interesting to see how this goes down. The Young and the Restless spoilers from CDL suggest that Adam will rush in just as Chelsea and Nick are about to say their “I dos.” Chelsea will probably be overcome by the shock of seeing her “dead” husband and could faint on the spot. Nick will be torn between being relieved that his brother is alive and being defensive about his relationship with Chelsea. The wedding will dissolve into chaos and, in the midst of it, Adam will be arrested by Paul (Doug Davidson).

Today on Y&R, Kevin makes a shocking discovery while looking for Chloe. Will Chelsea be okay?! ???? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Adam recast?

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that neither Muhney nor Hartley is returning to play Adam in his upcoming redemption arc. Fans are still clamoring for Muhney to return, but that seems impossible given his widely reported beef with Braeden and possibly other The Young and the Restless cast members. Hartley is, of course, busy with the NBC hit This Is Us, which has been renewed for two more seasons.

This can only mean that The Young and the Restless will be recasting the role. Recent reports suggest that actor Jason Gerhardt, who has been on General Hospital, Chicago Med, and Mistresses, could be given the part. But aside from a vague Instagram post about auditioning for a CBS show, there’s really no good indication that Gerhardt will appear on The Young and the Restless as Adam.

Still, SoapHub says that the actor seems a good match. Gerhardt has experience playing a bad guy on General Hospital. He’s around the same age as the previous Adams and is definitely good-looking. According to CDL, the next Adam could debut on The Young and the Restless late this summer or in the fall.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

Los Angeles just got a lot more Young and Restless. Tune in Monday, May 15 to catch these special episodes! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on May 10, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]