Watch ‘Power’ Season 4 Official Trailer Ahead Of Premiere Date

Ghost is finally going to face the consequences of his actions in Power Season 4 as he heads off to jail. In the official trailer narrated by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, James “Ghost” St. Patrick is being marched into his prison cell as Kanan says the following.

“That first night in jail, no idea what’s going to happen to you. You’re away from everything that comforts you, everything that makes you feel at home. That’s real fear.”

In the finale of season 3, Ghost was arrested for the murder of Greg Knox and although he did not commit the crime, his former lover Angela Valdez is convinced that he committed the crime due to his lies. Ghost fights to prove his innocence as Tommy Egan runs his drug business in the streets. The action-packed trailer shows that Kanan is going to take the opportunity to get back to the top while Ghost seems to be in danger behind bars. Tasha is seen telling Ghost “you and I are in this together,” while Angela refers to Ghost as “biggest mistake of her life.”

Season 4 of Power premieres on June 25 on Starz network. Ghost will likely have to convince a jury that he is legitimate businessman James St. Patrick, while the prosecution will attempt to portray him as a street thug named Ghost.

We're entering a new world. Prepare for the unexpected with the new season of #PowerTV, available all day 6/25 on #STARZ. A post shared by Power (@power_starz) on Apr 26, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

A short clip suggests that Tommy has gone ahead with his plan to sell drugs in St. Patrick’s legitimate nightclub Truth.

New cast members for Power Season 4 will include Fast & Furious star Sung Kang as Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mak, who will be part of the prosecution team against Ghost. The late Charlie Murphy featured in the trailer will play a prison guard. Narcos actor Maurice Compte will play a high-level drug dealer, while Larenz Tate also joins the cast playing Councilman Rashad Tate from 50 Cent’s hometown Jamaica Queens.

50 Cent has stated that the upcoming season is the best yet. Lala Anthony, who plays Lakeisha teased the return of her character who was presumed dead.

Where's Lakeisha?? ???? Power Season 4 premieres June 25th (my birthday!!)???????? A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Naturi Naughton, who plays Tasha on Power, spoke about the possibility of her character and Ghost getting back together in an interview with Hollywood Life.

“They’re married, but at the same time, they’re dysfunctional as hell. I don’t know. Maybe she’s starting to wise up. I think this season you’ll see Tasha has a love interest. Over time, you’ll see that she’s like I’m tired of your crap [to Ghost]. At some point, a woman’s got say, ‘I’ve had enough.'”

They over look my show every year but we know. It's the best show on TV. Watch what I bring to BET late night.???? A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on May 12, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Ghost seems to rely on Tasha, and it seems like he will need her more than ever in the upcoming season. Naughton suggested that her character may have a new love interest, and it seems like Ghost doesn’t have a chance in hell with Valdez.

Writer and producer of Power Courtney Kemp Agboh spoke with Deadline about what fans can expect in Power Season 4. Angela is going to focus on being a prosecutor again, while Tasha is going to redefine what it means to take care of family.

She also spoke about Dre following Ghost footsteps as he is seen negotiating with Kanan in the official trailer.

“Dre really steps into this incredibly ambitious, almost to what I’d say, I call him Baby Ghost. In Season 4 we see a lot of this, we see Baby Ghost emerge. It’s because just as with Ghost and Tommy, and they got rid of Kanan, they murdered Breeze and then they grew into themselves. Well, Ghost is arrested and it gives Dre an opportunity to grow, not only in the clubs but in the drug business, so that’s one aspect.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/GettyImages]