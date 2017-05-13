The Kardashian-Jenner sisters — Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie — have been quite active lately with their respective advocacies. The famous siblings took the time to show their support for a good cause.

On Thursday, the Kardashian ladies — Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe — were spotted at the Planned Parenthood headquarters in West L. A. The trio were reportedly keen on using their celebrity status to raise awareness and encourage people to support the organization.

According to reports, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe met with the leaders and discussed Planned Parenthood’s health care efforts. It has been alleged that the Kardashian sisters have been thinking of ways to collaborate with the group in the future and help them with their cause. It was also revealed that the siblings discussed how President Trump’s administration is affecting the non-profit organization.

Reports also noted that cameras were rolling during Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe’s visit at Planned Parenthood. Apparently, it was taped for an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, there has been no confirmation yet on when the episode will air.

The Kardashian sisters, who many assumed to be unpolitical, are now trying to use their hit reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as a platform for Planned Parenthood to be heard and noticed.

A source revealed that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe wanted to enlighten people about the importance of the organization. The well-off sisters are also reportedly using the opportunity to give something back for all the privileges they have.

“The girls felt that since they have such a huge audience, they could really make a difference and shed some light on just how important Planned Parenthood is for those who can’t afford the services they provide elsewhere. They know how privileged they are, and simply wanted to give back. This was their way of doing that.”

Planned Parenthood has been facing a difficult time ever since Donald Trump was elected President. It can be recalled that President Trump privately signed a bill which allows states to “withhold federal money from organizations that provide abortion services, including Planned Parenthood,” CNN reported.

This controversial move opposed former president Barrack Obama’s regulation that prohibited states from withholding money from organizations like Planned Parenthood. Obama pointed out that these facilities not only perform abortions, but also provide other family planning and medical services.

“(Women’s) worst fears are now coming true,” Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood, said in a statement. “We are facing the worst political attack on women’s health in a generation as lawmakers have spent the past three months trading away women’s health and rights at every turn,”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner was also recently busy with her charity work. The 19-year-old fashion and cosmetics mogul took the time off her busy schedule and visited the Delgado clinic in Lima, Peru, and a local family home.

The young entrepreneur was photographed meeting children with cleft chins and cleft palates who had undergone surgery with the assistance of Smile Train, a non-profit organization that aims to support and provide corrective surgery for children with the birth condition.

It can be recalled that Kylie collaborated with Smile Train last year and launched a special-edition lip kit collection called “Smile.” All the proceeds from the limited-edition lip kits were donated to the organization.

The special lip kits became an instant hit and even had a relaunch in January. In total, Kylie Jenner amassed nearly $500,000 and donated it straight to Smile Train. According to reports, the amount will fund 1,800 surgeries for children with cleft lip or cleft palate.

“Kylie has a beautiful smile herself, yet we were most impressed with her selflessness, huge heart, and extremely generous giving spirit,” Susannah Schaefer, CEO of Smile Train said.”Everyone here at Smile Train, and all of the cleft children around the world that she has helped, couldn’t be more grateful.”

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe are currently busy with the 13th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner is all set for the release of her own spinoff series, Life With Kylie.

