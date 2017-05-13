Kendall Jenner: A$ap Rocky Cheating On ‘KUWTK’ Star With Tahiry Jose, Couple Breaking Up?

Kendall Jenner will be devastated to learn that her supposed boyfriend, A$ap Rocky, has allegedly been sharing an on-again, off-again romance with reality star Tahiry Jose.

Hollywood Life exclusively spoke to a close friend of Tahiry’s, who claims that the former Love & Hip Hop star is absolutely saddened and devastated by reports claiming that Rocky is now dating Kendall Jenner, especially since they were just hooking up a few weeks ago, it’s alleged.

Alise Febus notes that Jose is crushed — she had allegedly been with A$ap Rocky for quite some time, which sources note is rather strange since Kendall Jenner has also been seeing the rapper for a couple of months, giving the impression that the 25-year-old may have cheated.

Of course, Kendall Jenner has never confirmed or denied her romance with Rocky, but their PDA at the Met Gala last week seemed to be hinting that they are definitely seeing one another, even though they’ve never addressed their relationship to the public.

Now that Kendall Jenner’s romance with A$ap Rocky is more or less in full effect, Tahiry reportedly knows that it’s over between her and the “Phoenix” hitmaker, which has completely broken her heart, Alise shares to Hollywood Life.

She begins by saying, “I want to make it very clear that I was never a roommate of Tahiry. I met her through a mutual friend and we’ve been friends for about five years. [Tahiry] last saw A$AP about two or three weeks ago, and they’ve been having an off-on relationship for the past three years.”

“Their relationship has been very secretive because he wanted to keep it that way. Tahiry told me that he went over to her place and they slept together. It’s been an ongoing friends with benefits thing, nothing ever serious.”

Seeing Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala with the man she’s allegedly been sleeping with for months was hard to watch for the reality star. She’s accepted that the relationship between herself and Rocky is over because if their discreet romance was to get out, it would evidently ruin A$ap’s relationship with Kendall Jenner.

But Jose wasn’t even aware that Kendall Jenner was his girlfriend, and at this given point, it doesn’t seem as if she truly cares whether or not the model finds out about the supposed fact that she has been sexually active with her rumored boyfriend.

Alise concludes by saying that flirting and showing so much PDA with Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala was so disrespectful to Tahiry, especially since it was just weeks ago when they allegedly saw one another and hooked up.

“She was very emotional the night of the Met Gala.”

“She was surprised because she’d been talking to A$AP a few weeks before and he never mentioned anything about Kendall or going to the event with her. When Tahiry saw A$AP and Kendall together on TV, she broke down and started crying in front of me. But I had to tell her, you guys are not really exclusive.”

When asked in the past what her relationship status was with A$ap Rocky, Kendall Jenner never hesitated to mention that she was nothing more than friends with the 25-year-old, Too Fab notes, but the photos from the Met Gala have strongly suggested otherwise.

Kendall Jenner and A$ap reportedly share a close bond with one another, but one particular photo that saw Rocky place his hands on Kendall Jenner’s hips as he neared the model’s face for what seemed a peck on the cheek gave fans the impression they are certainly dating.

What do you make of this situation? Should Kendall Jenner be worried?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]