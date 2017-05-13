Kanye West Furious Over Forbes Richest Hip Hop Artists List: What Is ‘Fade’ Rapper’s Net Worth?

Kanye West is furious that he’s not included in Forbes‘ list of top five richest hip-hop artists, having convinced himself that the success ranging from clothing lines, music, and tours were higher than most names mentioned on the list.

Everyone as Diddy to Jay Z and Drake made the cut, having made a significant amount of money, not just from their music sales, but also from merchandise, business deals, and contracts to the tune of $200 million.

Kanye West is angry because he thinks his name should have been featured on the list. The rapper argues that he’s signed a multi-million dollar deal with Adidas, his “Saint Pablo” tour, which was cut short after Kanye’s mental breakdown, made millions from the dates which the father-of-two did perform at, and his stock in companies made an additional sum.

One should not forget that Kanye West also runs his own label called GOOD Music, with the likes of Travis Scott, Tyga, Teyana Taylor, and Pushy T all under his roster. His share in the music streaming service Tidal is also added to his reasons why he should have made the cut on Forbes’ list.

As revealed by Hollywood Life, “Kanye wants to be the GOAT of everything. Rap! Fashion! Producer! Endorsement deals! Everything. He got wind of the news that he wasn’t even close to making Forbes Richest Top 5 Artist and that inspired him to get out of town and go to a place where he could be alone and write killer bars!”

It’s a slap in the face for Kanye West, who has been working incredibly hard to not only achieve his lifelong dreams but also see the success show itself through the amount of money he earns from his clothing lines, his music sales, touring, merchandise, endorsements, and more.

Seeing that Kanye West didn’t make the list now has the 39-year-old thinking that he’s not doing enough to get himself featured on Forbes next year, and that’s despite the fact that his mental breakdown in November was allegedly caused over his stubbornness to never take time off from working.

“Ye’s coming with it though, he’s on a mission to crush all these rappers and wants everyone to watch the throne because he’s coming for it.”

Kanye West was amazed by some of his pals, who have made a tremendous amount of money in a 12-month period, especially Diddy, whose net worth has now climbed to $820 million, thanks to his shares in Ciroc, his Bad Boy record label, a successful line of aqua water, and the Revolt TV network.

Kanye West’s best friend, Jay Z, stands close behind with $810 million, with the site revealing that Tidal, a music streaming service that was purchased by the rap mogul, now stands at a net worth of $600 million — which is 10 times more than what is was bought for by the soon-to-be father-of-three, CBS News adds.

Dr. Dre, Drake, and Birdman round up the top five list.

News of Kanye West’s frustration in not having made the cut comes just weeks after reports claimed that the rapper has been working on new music material, with plans to potentially drop a new album before the year’s end.

Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian, just recently debuted their kids’ clothing line with TheKidSupply, which is just one of West’s ventures to overtake the fashion industry in the next couple of years, with his next big project being the collaboration with Adidas.

Adidas will sell Kanye West’s apparel in all of their stores worldwide, which could evidently make the “Stronger” rapper a significant amount — that’s only going to happen if Kanye West’s designs end up proving to be popular with the general public, of course.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]