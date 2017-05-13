Carrie Underwood: ‘American Idol’ & ‘The Voice’ At War Over Singer After Kelly Clarkson Fiasco

Carrie Underwood has two lucrative deals on the table from American Idol and The Voice, who are both desperate to sign the singer on for their shows for 2018.

According to reports, Carrie Underwood has been receiving offers from both shows for the last couple of days, and as expected, the interest that both NBC and ABC have for the talent show winner is truly overwhelming right now.

Hollywood Life makes it known that ABC is trying to piece together their judging panel after having obtained the rights to carry American Idol to its network, and that’s after FOX had made a deal that was even higher than ABC but reportedly too late to even be considered by Fremantle.

It’s been said that ever since American Idol was confirmed to be moving over to ABC, NBC has been trying to finalize deals with artists for seasons throughout 2018 — this is strategically being done so that ABC can’t sign multi-year deals with people that NBC is also interested in working with.

Carrie Underwood is in a comfortable position because both offers that she’s received from the talent shows are tempting. Fans believe that she’ll most likely side with American Idol since that ended up being the platform which made her a star, but others assume that she’ll go where the money is, which presumably stands with NBC.

American Idol‘s production budget is being reduced drastically, which means that the usual amount of up to $13 million that Jennifer Lopez was known to get will drop — some say the slash could be up to half of what JLo was making, depending on the star.

As for Carrie Underwood, it seems very likely that she’ll sign with one of the talent shows, but she’s yet to confirm with which network she wants to go with, Hollywood Life reveals.

“The Voice is not taking the return of American Idol lightly and wants to lock down some big names to be exclusive to their show — one name that The Voice wants as a future coach is Carrie Underwood,” a source notes.

“The problem is that American Idol wants her as well. So she is in the driver’s seat and can really choose her destiny when it comes to doing one of the shows or not. Let the bidding war begin.”

Carrie Underwood has performed and been a guest judge on American Idol on almost every season. She’s shared a close relationship with producers of the show, so it would make sense that she heads back on that particular platform, especially with Ryan Seacrest reportedly making his return as a host under ABC’s multi-million dollar contract.

ABC is refusing to reveal anything further about the revival of American Idol, particularly as far as their judging panel is concerned. There’s definitely talks to get Carrie Underwood signed on, but the network is remaining silent until the deal goes through.

It’s been reported that Kelly Clarkson was supposed to be joining the talent show for its 2018 relaunch, according to CNN, but NBC made an offer for the mother-of-two to join The Voice instead. It’s alleged that NBC only made the offer after hearing that ABC was interested in getting Kelly on American Idol.

With that in mind, it’s been hard for American Idol producers to scrap together their ideal line-up, and all they can do right now is hope and pray that Carrie Underwood doesn’t let them down.

Carrie Underwood would evidently use the platform to also promote her music, which has seemingly done well for her in the past.

An announcement has yet to be made from Carrie Underwood’s camp, but would you be tuning in if the singer was to join the show?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]