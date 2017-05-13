Britney Spears Pregnant With Sam Ashgari’s Baby? ‘She Wants Children & Marriage,’ Source Claims

Britney Spears is ready for another baby, it’s been reported.

The singer, who has been dating professional dancer Sam Ashgari, 23, for almost six months, has reportedly mentioned to her beau that she wants to settle down with him.

Though their romance is still fairly new, Britney Spears is convinced that Sam is going to be the one she will spend the rest of her life with. Having already been introduced to her family and friends, Ashgari has made quite the impression on everyone close to Britney Spears, who all agree in saying that he’s perfect for the 35-year-old.

Though their age difference is rather large, Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari bond over everything — they are a match made in heaven, according to sources. And while it’s still fairly soon, Britney can definitely see herself settling down with her new man, Hollywood Life asserts.

“Britney and Sam are crazy in love right now, they’ve already started talking about babies,” a source tells the news outlet. “Britney so wants a little girl to go with her boys, and she thinks Sam is the perfect specimen.”

“She thinks their daughter would be stunning. Plus Sam treats her like a queen, he’d be the perfect dad for her little princess. Getting married secretly is just the sort of stunt she’d pull. Only now, she’s in a stable place emotionally.”

It was just last year, during an interview with Jonathan Ross, when Britney Spears had ruled out the possible chances of getting married again, stressing that after her disastrous marriage to Kevin Federline, she no longer believes in tying the knot with somebody.

Of course, things can change over the course of time, and by the look of how it has turned out for Britney Spears, she’s head over heels in love with Sam Ashgari, Us Weekly notes, who has given her hope that getting married and having kids with him wouldn’t be such a bad idea after all.

It’s unclear what Britney Spears’ family think about her potential plans to marry Sam, but with the source already claiming that they are happy to see the “Toxic” singer with the 23-year-old, it doesn’t seem as if they would be against the possible chance of the twosome tying the knot if they choose to go down that route.

In the midst of reports claiming that Britney Spears wants a wedding and more children, the 35-year-old has confirmed that she’s been working on new music with multiple different producers in recent weeks.

Though she had only put out an album last year, Britney is wasting no time to release another record — possibly even before the end of 2017.

As for her relationship with Sam Ashgari, Britney Spears, for the most part, has kept the romance out of the spotlight, allegedly having told family and friends that getting caught up in the media and the tabloids can destroy one’s relationship.

Britney loves how Sam is so gentle and laid back — she knows for a fact that he’s not after her for money and publicity, he genuinely loves her, which is what has restored her faith that marriage could potentially be something she wants to experience again.

Britney Spears has yet to comment on reports claiming that she is thinking about settling down with her beau of six months. Ashgari has been keeping Britney company at her residency in Las Vegas, which Planet Hollywood confirms will conclude by the end of the year.

This would explain her supposed reasoning in wanting to put out an album in several months time, with fans speculating whether Britney Spears plans to go on a world tour in support of the new record in 2018.

Do you think Britney Spears should consider the idea of marrying Sam Ashgari again?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]