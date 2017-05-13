Kendall Jenner Reportedly Quits ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Amid Cancellation Fears

Kendall Jenner has been refusing to shoot scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, having hinted that she wants to distance herself from the television show, it’s been alleged.

With a booming modeling career, 21-year-old Kendall Jenner has spent most of her time trying to build a brand of her own without having it being attached to her Kardashian family members.

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner has tried to find her own identity, especially since many designers had initially chosen not to work with the reality star because of the fact that her image being associated with reality TV isn’t what high-fashion brands are looking for.

On top of that, if Kendall Jenner really wants to commit herself to being a full-time model, she knows that sharing everything about her personal life is only going to hurt her in the end, especially when she finds herself in a committed relationship.

While she’s had a fun time shooting the show in the past, Kendall Jenner thinks that it’s time for her to move on and focus on building a career with longevity — not one that’s simply based off how much she shares with the world about her personal life. She’s done.

“Kendall says she doesn’t need [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] anymore and isn’t really cooperating,” Hollywood Life asserts. “She’s reusing to discuss her personal life, she won’t let anyone into her home to shoot, and she limits the number of hours she’ll be available. The show’s ratings are way down, and Kendall’s attitude isn’t helping.”

As the insider already mentions, ratings for Keeping Up With the Kardashians have been down since the series premiere back in March.

The show’s current series has disappointed network execs, especially since the family has dealt with some very controversial topics, such as the release of Caitlyn Jenner’s explosive book, Kim Kardashian’s Paris ordeal, and Kendall Jenner’s stalker case.

But even all the drama that the family may have found themselves in, people are no longer interested in watching their lives on television.

There’s no denying that if the ratings continue to plummet the way that they have in recent weeks, Kendall Jenner and her family members won’t have a reality show on the E! network anymore, Radar Online explains, and since Kendall is already planning to distance herself from reality TV, it seems as if KUWTK might be coming to an end sooner than fans think.

News of Kendall Jenner wanting to leave the reality show comes just days after reports alleged that the model is now said to be seeing rapper A$ap Rocky. The couple has supposedly been dating for quite some time but chose to keep a relatively low profile since neither one of them wanted their romance exposed to the public.

Fans had already noted how Kendall Jenner had made very little appearances on KUWTK throughout the past two seasons, having blamed her hectic schedule being the reason as to why she hasn’t found the time to shoot as much as her siblings.

But now that she wants to move on with her life to solely focus on her attention on building a bigger brand away from reality TV, it seems as if Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be coming to an end, and it’ll only be a matter of time before Kris Jenner makes it official.

What do you make of reports claiming that the show could be coming to an end now that Kendall Jenner has allegedly stressed that she wants to leave the program for good? Will you still be watching or do you think it’s better to scrap the show as a whole?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]