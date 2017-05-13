Calvin Harris Confirms Katy Perry Collaboration For New Album: Ultimate Revenge Against Taylor Swift?

Calvin Harris has confirmed reports that Katy Perry will be featured on his forthcoming album, and fans are already speculating whether his decision in wanting to work with the “Roar” singer is simply in the hopes of getting revenge on his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Calvin Harris was rather stunned when Swift reportedly called him over the phone to tell him that she no longer wanted to be with him, only to then go on and flaunt her romance with Tom Hiddleston two weeks later, leaving the music producer hurt and devastated.

Harris was very vocal when stressing that the downfall of his relationship with Taylor definitely bothered him. At the time, Calvin was under the impression that Taylor was secretly trying to sabotage his career after he had insinuated that she was cheating on him behind his back.

While it’s now been a year since their split, Calvin Harris is still holding a grudge against Taylor, it seems. Sources via Celeb Dirty Laundry, claim that his only intentions to work with Katy were to get back at the woman who broke his heart last year.

Insiders affirm that Taylor was already expecting some sort of collaboration from the duo, especially since Katy and Calvin Harris are said to have bonded in the last couple of months — mainly over the differences they happen to share with Taylor Swift.

“We won’t find out until later this summer if the song is Calvin and Katy’s attempt to take Taylor down lyrically, or if it will be a harmless bop that has nothing to do with Taylor at all,” Celeb Dirty Laundry explains, making it known that the context of the song is still unknown.

“One thing is for sure, it is good publicity for Katy. Her lead single, ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ from her upcoming album did worse than expected and her latest song ‘Bon Appetite’ flopped after just a few days. When asked a few days ago if there would be a response to ‘Bad Blood’ on her upcoming album, Katy played coy.”

The timing for Calvin Harris and Perry to release a collaboration together is ideal for Katy, who will be promoting her forthcoming album later this year, so if the track happens to be a success that’s similar to what Taylor had experienced with “Bad Blood,” then Katy will be off to a good start with her comeback.

It’s believed that if Calvin Harris’ song with Katy picks up enough interest with fans, they will shoot a music video for it, and one can only imagine how many references it will have that are seemingly aimed at Taylor.

News of Calvin Harris’ announcement that he will be releasing a featured collaboration with Katy later this year comes just days after reports confirmed that Swift is in the midst of finalizing her new record.

Sources say that Calvin Harris’ ex-girlfriend has shied away from social media to focus her attention on the new songs she’s been writing out in Nashville. According to Us Weekly, the record is almost complete and Taylor is expected to make an announcement regarding her new project by the summer.

With Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris and Katy Perry all planning to release albums this year, fans have already taken to Twitter, wondering how many of them will be diss tracks against one another. It’s more than likely that Katy and Calvin Harris will take subliminal shots at the “Style” hitmaker, but will Taylor go the same route and take that approach again?

After all, the success of “Bad Blood” was enormous.

Are you looking to hear what Calvin Harris has been working on?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]