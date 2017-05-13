‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Update: Tori Roloff Posts New Pregnancy Pic, As Zach Celebrates 27th Birthday

May has been a very busy month for Little People, Big World stars and parents-to-be Zach and Tori Roloff. Last week, Tori turned 26, and on May 10, Zach and his twin brother Jeremy Roloff turned 27.

To commemorate Zach and Jeremy’s birthday, TLC posted a video of the Roloff twins through the years on its blog. In the retrospective, Zach and Jeremy are seen as toddlers and teens getting into mischief on Roloff Farms and as the young fathers-to-be we know them to be now.

Meanwhile, mom Amy Roloff took to her Instagram account to wish her sons a very happy birthday, posting an adorable photo of young Zach and Jeremy sharing a chair as they eat lunch together on a porch.

“How did these boys grow up so fast?” Amy wrote. “God blessed me as a mother. There is no greater gift and I’m so Thankful. A BIG HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you Jeremy and Zachary. From babies to boys growing up on a farm to faithful fine wonderful young men married and soon to be Fathers. I’m so proud of you both and can’t wait to be a grandma and see what good fathers you’ll be to your kids. Love you forever and always.”

Of course, the May birthday Little People, Big World fans are most excited about is that of Zach and Tori Roloff’s baby boy, who is due any day now.

Yesterday, Tori posted a new pregnancy photo of her, Jeremy’s wife, Audrey (who is expecting a baby girl in September) and two other expectant friends on Instagram.

“Being pregnant is exciting enough,” gushed Tori. “But being pregnant with three of your best friends is just unreal. We were all brought together by our husbands but the bond we’ve made will stay between us forever. I can not wait to see all of our kids romp around together!”

And on Wednesday, Zach Roloff posted a new photo collage of Tori, showing her playing backgammon, hiding behind a pillow on the couch and standing outside — looking radiant and very ready to give birth.

In fact, some Little People, Big World fans noticed from the pic that Baby Boy Roloff may have dropped in Tori’s belly, meaning that she could deliver any second now.

“Tori, [you are] so beautiful pregnant,” wrote one fan. “Won’t be long now until [there is] another Roloff in your household to love. Looks like you have dropped a little bit. [Average Person] or [Little Person] whichever the baby Roloff is going to be so loved by many.”

“You look as ‘tho you are ready to deliver,” wrote another. “Sooo uncomfortable!!! Won’t be long.”

Zach and Tori Roloff found out through ultrasounds that their son’s limbs may be smaller than average and he could be a little person, like Zach. The couple discussed the possibility in a recent episode of Little People, Big World.

“I think as a parent it would be scary,” Tori confessed. “If you didn’t know anything about dwarfism and you found out your child was a dwarf, that would be scary. There are certain things that would come along with having an achondroplasia child that would be more difficult than having a child that was average height.”

While Zach seemed a bit more at ease with the idea, he also recounted the medical issues he had growing up and said he didn’t want his son to go through similar experiences.

“I’m not going to say: ‘Oh yeah, man, I wish my kid had dwarfism. All those struggles he’s going to go through? Heck yeah! Can’t wait!’ But I’m also not going to say: ‘I really hope [he’s] an average height.’ Average height kids have issues, too.”

But no matter what happens, Tori made it clear everything was going to be okay.

“Whatever pops out, we’re going to love it,” she said.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Facebook]