Kylie Jenner Torn Between Travis Scott And Tyga Amid ‘KUWTK’ Reconciliation Reports

Kylie Jenner is having second thoughts as far as her relationship with Travis Scott is concerned, it has been alleged.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner still has feelings for her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga, who she allegedly dumped back in April after having gotten the impression that the relationship just wasn’t going to work for her any longer.

The couple had been arguing a lot, sources dish, adding that the constant baby mama drama with Blac Chyna was a bad look on Kylie Jenner, who not only wanted nothing to do with the situation regarding Tyga’s supposed failed child support payments but also have her name brought up in the public spat.

As previously revealed, Chyna had accused Tyga of failing to make child support payments, before insinuating that the father of her 4-year-old son, King Cairo, was allegedly gay.

That, including the feuding that Kylie Jenner had found herself in with Tyga prior to the situation with Chyna, was enough for the 19-year-old to pull the plug and call it quits, but according to insiders, Kylie is beginning to miss her ex-boyfriend more than ever.

Though she has now moved on with Travis Scott, it’s been hard for Kylie Jenner not to wonder whether or not she will ever reconcile with the “Rack City” hitmaker, particularly because she still has feelings for him — ones that refuse to go away, insiders affirm.

At this given point, Kylie Jenner has thrown herself into a relationship with Travis Scott, Glamour reports, and though there’s nothing bad she can say about her new man, the fact that she’s constantly reminded of her former beau clearly isn’t helping.

According to sources, Kylie will see where the relationship with Travis takes her, but if it doesn’t end up working out for her, the socialite certainly won’t be ruling out a reconciliation with Tyga — of course, that’s only if the rapper would be interested to still get back with her.

“He’s her first love and that will never change,” an insider gushes. “Kylie could still end up with Tyga, she hasn’t ruled it out. Right now she’s having a blast with Travis and is really happy. Travis LOVES Kylie without make-up and wigs.”

“He thinks she’s an amazing natural beauty. His favorite look of hers is when she wakes up first thing in the morning, bare faced and tousled hair,—he thinks that’s when she’s at her sexiest. Travis would never dream of trying to dictate how Kylie dresses or looks, but he really loves her in blue jeans and a simple white T, not a scrap of make-up on and hair up in a high ponytail.”

News of Kylie Jenner’s ongoing love for Tyga comes just weeks after the E! network confirmed they had picked up a full series of the 19-year-old’s spin-off show, Life of Kylie, which is reportedly set to premiere later this year.

The socialite’s relationship downfall with Tyga and her sudden decision to date Travis will allegedly be featured in forthcoming episodes, along with plans to document how Kylie Jenner will venture out and continue growing her multi-million dollar empire.

The show will heavily focus its attention on Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic line, with the expansion of clothing lines and mobile gaming apps; how the socialite handles all of her business ventures, her social media presence, all while juggling a brand new relationship with Travis Scott.

The network has yet to confirm an official premiere date.

