Donald Trump Impeachment: Possible Due To Russian Investigation And James Comey Firing

Donald Trump’s impeachment is one of the most talked about topics ever since the former business mogul won the presidential election. Ever since he fired FBI director James Comey, there are many experts who have speculated that there are some severe ties between the White House and the Russian government.

Trump’s approval rating has declined in recent times. His methods to repeal Obamacare backfired by the Democrats and his executive order banning refugees from six Muslim countries was highly criticized by many.

There are multiple online petitions asking all Americans to come forward and urge the Congress to look into his connections with the Kremlin. As of this writing, there are more than 965,000 signatures in one online petition. The number of people coming forward to ask Congress to impeach Trump allegedly shows many are not pleased with the president’s recent actions.

That said, there are many legal experts who have given their own thought about Trump’s impeachment. Legal experts like Ronald L. Feinman, Angelia Wilson, Hugh Gusterson, Noah Feldman, Allan Lichtman, and Ron Fein have their own predictions for the president’s removal from the office even before he finishes his first term.

President Trump has many financial holdings that could arguably constitute “conflicts of interest,” particularly if concrete evidence will emerge from them that violates the Constitution’s “emoluments clause.”

James Comey Firing Leads To Impeachment?

According to Vox, it still is not sure what could happen if Congress will acquire enough evidence that suggests Trump and his allies had teamed up with the Russian government. The alleged possible amalgamation is said to be in place to make sure that the Republican Party won the 2016 election. With James Comey’s being fired from his duties by Trump in the middle of an investigation may amount to an actual impeachable offense.

The New York Timesreports that “days before he was fired, James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, asked the Justice Department for a significant increase in money and personnel for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election.”

Many social media users took to different digital platforms to call for Donald Trump’s impeachment, with #ImpeachTrumpNow trending worldwide on Twitter.

The only thing that will restore faith in democracy at this point is Impeachment. Forget about the GOP agenda.#impeachTrumpnow#morningjoe — Tommy Tron (@Tommy_stro) May 10, 2017

Is Trump firing James Comey an impeachable offense?

Meanwhile, even Democrats did not take James Comey’s firing lightly. In late-night tweets on Thursday, several Democrats strongly suggested Donald Trump’s impeachment and perhaps criminal charges for firing the FBI director in the midst of a federal investigation.

“Evidence of Trump’s effort to obstruct justice continues to emerge. Lock HIM up?” tweeted Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) shortly after midnight.

“Impeachment will happen if [a] handful of Republicans in Congress join Dems to put country above party. Or in 2019 after Dems win the House,” California Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman tweeted from his campaign account shortly before 3 a.m. Eastern.

Legally, the president is allowed to fire the FBI’s director, but the timing of Comey’s firing increased the impeachment talks. The reports further added that the talks of impeaching Trump are almost everywhere at this point, even if it cannot be proved that the president did try to obstruct the ongoing FBI investigation.

Donald Trump’s Alleged Ties With Kremlin Will Cause His Impeachment?

As of this month, the only thing that has been announced so far is that James Comey is relieved from his position at the FBI. There has been no official statement released by the Department of Justice about the ongoing criminal investigation into the White House on Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he would advise the committee of any possible White House interference with the ongoing investigation.

Andrew McCabe said that after James Comey’s departure from the bureau, the ongoing Trump-Russia investigation would not be deterred.

“You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people, and upholding the Constitution.”

Meanwhile, there are many who are sure about Trump’s alleged collusion with the Russian government. Rep. Maxine Waters has again called for Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying that ongoing federal investigations into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Kremlin would definitely prove collusion between Washington and Moscow.

“If we do the investigation, the information is there. We’re fiddling while Rome is burning. This president needs to be impeached. I believe that. I believe there was collusion.”

What Will Happen If Donald Trump Will Be Impeached?

Whoever is thinking about Donald Trump’s impeachment must understand that impeachment is not something which Congress takes lightly. At the federal level, Article II, Section 4 of the United States Constitution, “The President, Vice-President, and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Put simply — Congress must have enough evidence that fulfills Section 4 of the United States. As of this writing, only speculations and talks from the media experts has surfaced but there has been no evidence that proves that Donald Trump or his associates in the White House are guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.

I believe that 90% of the people on the #ImpeachTrumpNow tag don't know what impeachment means and the other 10% are laughing at them. — ScottlnSC (@ScottlnSC) May 10, 2017

Even if the alleged reports will be proved by concurring enough evidence that will lead to Trump’s impeachment, then Vice President Mike Pence will become the president, who will then be followed by Paul Ryan, Orrin Hatch and the list goes on for 14 other candidates.

