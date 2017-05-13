Mahama Ayariga Sex Tape: Explicit Video Claims To Show Former Ghana Parliament Member, He Denies It

Mahama Ayariga is denying that he is the man in a sex tape making the rounds on social media, claiming that the video is an attempt to attack his character.

The former parliament member in Bawku Central Constituency and Minister of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation, Ayariga had been identified as the man in an explicit sex tape making the rounds on social media. The video purported to show Mahama Ayariga with an Asian woman named Aisha Hung, who was dubbed the Galamsey Queen, Peace FM reported.

I’m Not the One in Leaked Sextape – Mahama Ayariga https://t.co/TNPKYqG9CF pic.twitter.com/QmoV1BsUHn — The News Guru (@GlammyNews) May 12, 2017

Stop the lies, I am not in Chinese galamsey woman’s video – Mahama Ayariga https://t.co/D1LVlNh6Hk pic.twitter.com/SozbPHFxuG — ghsource (@ghsourcetv) May 12, 2017

Mahama took to Facebook to deny the allegations, which claimed that he had sex with the woman in exchange for help pushing through a financial deal.

“Those involved in this dastardly and barbaric act seem to suggest that I provided the lady and her company with a licence to engage in ‘galamsay’ mining during my tenure as the Minister of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation in exchange for sexual favors. “I categorically deny the mindless suggestion that I am the male actor in the video and all the inferences it draws. Those who orchestrated this agenda and promoted it has only succeeded in giving us a glimpse of the crude and the unfulfilled lifes they live.”

There were reports that the alleged Mahama Ayariga sex tape was part of a larger political scandal involving the Asian woman. Journalist Kweki Baako first reported that the Chinese woman allegedly showing in the sex tape was “engaged in blackmailing Ghanaian politicians and security officials with sex videos,” My Joy Online reported.

The report claimed that the woman was able to get around a mining ban in Ghana thanks to her connections to people in places of power. But she could soon answer for the alleged wrongdoing, My Joy Online reported earlier in the week.

“A well-connected and powerful Chinese woman who is into galamsey in the Ashanti Region has been invited for questioning by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS),” the news outlet reported. “Asia Hwan alias Aisha, who also identifies herself as Yaa Asantewaa, has been invited in connection with some four Chinese nationals who were arrested over the weekend for engaging in an illegal mining in flagrant violation of a ban on the practice by government.”

Despite his strong denials that he appeared on the sex tape, Mahama Ayariga said he had forgiveness for whoever actually created it.

“In accordance with my Islamic faith, I forgive the architects of this video and agenda, I see these orchestrations as negative campaigning against targeted opponents and an evidence of our debased politics.”

The alleged sex tape scandal for Mahama Ayariga is making news in Ghana and across Africa, and drawing some comparisons to another major sex tape controversy from a few months ago. Nigerian pageant winner Chidinma Okeke was caught up in a scandal when explicit videos of her hit the internet last November. The winner of the Miss Anambra pageant claimed that she had been forced into making the video and then blackmailed.

There were even allegations that the pageant organizers orchestrated the scheme, but Abia State Broadcasting director Uche Nworah denied that the organizers had anything to do with the sex tape. Nworah said instead that Okeke likely fell victim to con men who told her that she needed to film the explicit video in order to win the pageant, GhanaWeb reported.

Despite denials from Mahama Ayariga, his sex tape scandal doesn’t appear to be quieting down anytime soon. Pictures and video clips from the explicit tape were still circulating across the internet, including claims that he was the man shown in it.

