Tyga recently dropped a new freestyle track seemingly throwing shade at ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, bragging how she always “crawls back” to him. However, the cosmetics maven is not having any of it as she snaps back with her own diss — Travis Scott raps better “in his sleep” — reports claimed.

On Thursday, Tyga hit the recording studio and showed off his rap skills in a new freestyle track. The controversial rap sounded like a direct to diss to his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The 27-year-old rapper teased the intriguing freestyle track in a short clip taken at the studio. In the video, Tyga can be seen dropping his expletive-filled verse looking confident with his verbal skills.

Although Kylie Jenner’s name was not directly mentioned in the track, it’s pretty obvious that the rapper was referring to her. During his recording session, Tyga arrogantly raps about how a “superstar” always crawls back to him and makes the first move to reach out.

“F**k her like there’s ten of me/ I got a dope boy’s tenacity/ Cocky like I got ten keys, a million racks in me/ Uh, super freak in my passenger / She a superstar, got it bad for me / If I hang up, she call right back to me / You cut her legs off, she crawls right back to me.”

1am just vibin… A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on May 11, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

Tyga continues his freestyle with, “I call it playboy tenacity / Look how I live, this is how it had to be / I want it now more than ever / More money, more problems but the money make it better / I ain’t trying to f*ck and that just f*cked her head up.”

The “Rack City” rapper’s alleged diss track to Kylie Jenner quickly went viral and drew various reactions both from fans and haters alike. Avid fans of Tyga were quick to praise his latest rap, claiming that he sounds just like what he used to when he was not yet involved with Kylie.

One fan wrote, “Great seeing you like this, without Kylie, where we can all take you seriously again. Keep it up, T!” Another one commented, “That boy spittin! Breaking up with Kylie might motivate him to go on a future hendrix run!” A user even quipped, “The curse has been lifted!”

Meanwhile, some were not as pleased as the rest of Tyga’s fans pointed out how disrespectful the rapper is. A user wrote, “She crawled cos she ain’t learnt how to walk yet, you craddle [sic] snatcher!” While another one pointed out, “Sad thing is that he’s been dating her since she was bout 15-16! He’s almost 30! For her mother to allow that & for the world to accept it is really sad!”

Real Eyes Realize Real Lies A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 10, 2016 at 12:35am PST

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner reportedly just laughed off Tyga’s diss, claiming that he is “out of his mind” for saying she’ll always crawl back to him. The 19-year-old fashion and beauty mogul was not impressed at her ex’s latest blow against her, it has been alleged.

“Kylie nearly died [laughing] when she heard Tyga infer that she’d crawl back to him. She thinks he’s out of his mind because every time they break up, including this last time, he’s the one who’s always blowing her up, texting and emailing her and blowing up her DMs.”

Sources also revealed that Kylie Jenner thinks that her newest flame, Travis Scott, raps better than him “in his sleep.” Apparently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star believes that her new man could beat Tyga at freestyle.

“She’s heard Travis spit better rhymes in his sleep.”

The same source also added that Kylie Jenner isn’t planning to “crawl back to him,” especially after hearing the rude track.

“Kylie’s looking at Tyga’s little freestyle session like he’s an idiot.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]