Things may have ended between Kylie Jenner and Tyga and she may have confirmed her relationship with new beau Travis Scott, but is the Life of Kylie star really over her past? According to rumors, not quite yet and that Scott should worry about her patching things up with Tyga.

Sources for Radar Online revealed that Kylie is not over Tyga just yet and that she’s hanging on to hope that they’ll be back together one day. One source claimed that Kylie knows that she and the “Rack City” rapper are just cooling things off. The source added that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star still has photos of Tyga plastered on her wall and she pretty much sees his face every day. Kylie is also described to be obsessed with Tyga and that her newfound romance is just one of the things she does to get Tyga jealous, the source continued.

But it appears that Kylie’s new romance Travis Scott isn’t buying any of it. The two were once again spotted together after his performance at the Revention Music Center in Houston on May 11, as seen in the video (see below) shared by The Shade Room. The pair appears to be inseparable, partying in the jam-packed club.

From the looks of it, Scott shouldn’t be worried about Kylie getting back with the ex because she’s practically around wherever he is. But the source who alleged that Kylie is still in love with Tyga thinks otherwise, stating that it won’t be long before a Kylie-Tyga reunion will make the headlines.

“Tyga was, and always will be, the first love of her life,and she is not going to get over him that easy. It is just a matter of time before they are back together.”

The source is not the only one who is confident about Kylie getting back with Tyga, but even the rapper himself. Tyga feels that Jenner will always come back to him, even though she’s found love in Travis. In his Instagram video, Tyga bust out some rhymes that are assumed to be about his relationship with the Smile Train ambassador.

“F— her like there’s ten of me/ I got a dope boy’s tenacity/ Cocky like I got ten keys, a million racks in me/ Uh, super freak in my passenger / She a superstar, got it bad for me / If I hang up, she call right back to me / You cut her legs off, she crawls right back to me”

Rumors have it that the 19-year-old CEO almost died from laughing when she heard about Tyga’s new freestyle. According to a source, Kylie is not that head over heels and that it was even Tyga who wouldn’t stop texting and sending her DMs.

“Kylie nearly died [laughing] when she heard Tyga infer that she’d crawl back to him,” a source told Hollywood Life.

kyliejennershop.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 5, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

“She thinks he’s out of his mind because every time they break up, including this last time, he’s the one who’s always blowing her up, texting and emailing her and blowing up her DMs,” the source continued.

Whoever was more bitter about the split remains to be anyone’s guess but between Tyga and Kylie, it looks like the former would benefit more if there would be a reunion. As reported in X17online, the “Ayo” rapper had to say goodbye to privileges like private security and private jets when he ended things with Jenner.

The 27-year-old was spotted at LAX airport getting a flight with his friends and now without Kylie beside him, that would mean he had to wait in line for security checks just like everyone else and even fly commercial.

#PressPlay: #KylieJenner spotted out with #TravisScott after his show in #Houston via @shearellejaenay A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 12, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Do you think Kylie should get back with Tyga? What do you think of the rapper’s new freestyle? Sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]