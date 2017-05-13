Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian’s Feud Over New Boyfriend Escalates — Will This Affect The Children?

The enmity between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian has gone from bad to worse, and it’s gotten to a point where there’s zero chance of the two ever getting back together.

“Kourtney and Scott have declared all-out war on each other right now,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “They have never been more upset with how they are treating each other and any chance of a happy ending together is long gone.”

Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian At War: There’s No Chance For A ‘Happy Ending’ https://t.co/i2JBoI8ezT pic.twitter.com/AxFoyalpfX — blind (@celebhappenin) May 13, 2017

Ms. Kardashian, for her part, seems to have found a new resolve to move on with her life.

“Kourtney made a promise to herself, and her sisters, that she will absolutely never take [Scott] back ever again,” said the insider.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick was feeling frustrated and hurt over Kourtney Kardashian hooking up with 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima. He didn’t appreciate the fact that PDA photos of the newly-minted couple have been going their rounds on the internet. According to an insider for TMZ, Disick was feeling so wretched about the whole situation that he turned to alcohol for solace. It’s gotten so bad that his friends think it’d best that he goes back to rehab before his booze addiction gets worse.

Kourtney Kardashian and new man Younes Bendjima enjoy a rare outing together as she continues to move on from Scott Disick pic.twitter.com/y76nVhvLq3 — Kim Kardashian Fans (@KimKardashianW0) May 6, 2017

The good news is that Scott seems to have reined himself in from allowing his alcohol consumption to get out of control. The bad news? His frustration over Kourtney could prompt him to treat his new girlfriend, Ella Ross, 19, as rebound material, which isn’t fair for her.

“Scott is pretty messed up about the whole situation with Kourtney too,” said the insider. “He is furious that Kourt is running around with some new guy and so he simply can’t stand by and sit in his own pity. He is going after Kourtney too by dating his own young model.”

What it all boils down to is that the two are trying to outdo each other in terms of who can make the other jealous the most. And Scott Disick allegedly feels like this is a game he will always win.

“[Scott] feels like this is a game he can play better than Kourtney cause he has been doing it for so long,” revealed the insider. “If Kourtney is going to date one stud, then Scott will make sure he is seen with three other hot girls. It is war and Scott feels hurt by Kourt’s actions so he is firing back with his own reckless love life.”

Looking back, it comes as no surprise that the enmity between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has raised to a fevered pitch. Kourtney, after all, has always been on the losing side of the relationship on account Scott’s boozing and womanizing ways.

As reported by New Magazine, Ms. Kardashian just about had it with Scott when he snuck a girl named Chelsea into his hotel room during a family vacation in Costa Rica.

.@KourtneyKardash left fuming after Scott Disick invites a girl on the Kardashians family holiday ???? >>> https://t.co/LFCXGpdavG pic.twitter.com/jMGtcwg2bm — MTV UK (@MTVUK) May 8, 2017

In Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which was filmed a few months ago, Kourtney said she was hurt and angry by what Scott did.

When her mom, Kris Jenner, asked her what she’s planning to do, Kourtney responded, “Yeah. I’m just thinking about all the guys I’m going to f**k when I get home.”

As everybody has already noticed by now, Kardashian has made good on her word by dating Younes Bendjima. While the relationship is allegedly casual at this point, the pair’s recent outings, including a romantic dinner celebrating Yousef’s 24th birthday a few days ago, point to the possibility that things between the two could turn serious.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s children — Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two — are thankfully oblivious of their parents’ current feud. In fact, Disick took to Instagram to share a funny moment with their adorable kids just a day ago.

We can only hope that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are just going through a rough transition in their relationship, not as former lovers but as co-parents. They still have their children to think about, after all.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]