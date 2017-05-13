It’s been almost a week since Phaedra Parks was exposed as a liar on national television and it looks as if she’s still playing the blame game. The reality star still refuses to take any responsibility for spreading the lie that Kandi Burruss attempted to drug and rape Porsha Williams.

During the explosive conclusion to the four-part RHOA reunion, Porsha Williams outed Phaedra as the source of the lie that had caused tension between Porsha and Kandi Burruss all season. Phaedra claimed that she only repeated what she’d heard, though she never revealed who told her in the first place.

Following the reveal of what Andy Cohen called a “megawatt” lie, Phaedra Parks showed little to no remorse for her actions. In fact, she revealed that she felt more compassion for Porsha Williams than Kandi Burruss, adding insult to injury. Shortly after the episode aired, reports came out to reveal that Phaedra would not be returning for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now that the dust has settled and Phaedra isn’t slated to return, she’s apparently claiming that the Real Housewives of Atlanta producers set her up.

TMZ reports that a source close to the Phaedra has revealed that she is fuming since being let go. According to the source, Phaedra only repeated what an RHOA producer had told her. During the reunion, Phaedra apparently exposed the producer, but that part was edited out to make her look worse than she already did.

A source for Page Six recounted a similar story.

“Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show. They’re not allowed to break the ‘fourth wall’ and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, but she has to take the fall,” the source told Page Six.

Basically, Phaedra feels like she’s been set up to be the fall guy for this entire fiasco.

Since all of the drama occurred, Phaedra has yet to make an official statement, though she did post an Instagram graphic which alluded to the drama she’s been in. The photo read, “don’t let yesterday take up too much up today.”

She captioned the photo, “New day, new week! Have a magnificent #Monday! #letsgo.”

It would seem that Phaedra is ready to put all of this drama behind her. This would probably be done easiest if she just stopped pointing fingers and fessed up. Instead, she’s doing what she usually does, which is avoid personal responsibility for her actions.

That said, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast won’t be any lighter next season. Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak are both in talks to return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta next season.

With two two of the most confrontational stars returning, there will likely be more than enough drama to go around. It’s been reported, however, that the current housewives do not want Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak to return. They fear that their return will take the spotlight away from them or that Kim and Nene will take up some of their screen time. The current cast also reportedly fear that Nene and Kim’s hefty salary demands will reduce their own salaries.

We’ll have to wait until next season to see how this new dynamic plays out. What we do know, however, is that Phaedra will not be a part of it.

