‘Counting On’ Season 3 Premieres In June: What To Expect In New Duggar Series

The Duggar children are ready to come back on Counting On this June amid controversies and rumors still surrounding the family. Here’s a round-up of what’s in store for the new season of 19 Kids and Counting spin-off.

There’s always something new with the Duggar children, and in Counting On Season 3, they will share new moments and milestones in their family. The season premieres on June 12 and will pick up to where Season 2 left off, which is after the wedding of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo. Jinger and Jeremy went to Australia for their honeymoon, and fans have been waiting for a baby announcement. Even Jinger’s sisters are asking them about it.

According to TLC, Counting On Season 3 will feature Jessa and Ben Seewald with their newborn as they face the joys and challenges of raising two kids. Their youngest is named Henry Wilberforce, which received mixed reactions from fans. Some are glad they have given him a normal first name while others don’t like the second name, Wilberforce.

Meanwhile, Jill and Derick will be featured in Counting On Season 3 as they prepare to return to Central America for the missionary works. But before that, TLC teased that the couple has a big announcement to baby Israel and the whole Duggar family. Recently, Jill Duggar and her husband came under fire as they seem to be asking for monetary support from fans to finance their return to the states and the birth of their second child in July.

In a recent blog post published on the Dillard family website, Jill and Derick asked for prayers for continued financial support. They wrote that they still need to raise an additional amount for their stay in El Salvador and when they go home to give birth to baby No. 2. The Duggar family had been criticized in the past for asking donations from fans, given that they earn huge paychecks from their reality TV show. Some suggest that they should also get jobs instead of just relying on Counting On.

Then there’s Joy and Austin Forsyth’s courtship to follow in Counting On Season 3. They recently went on a camping trip for their bachelor and bachelorette party and revealed that the wedding planning is pretty much on track. So fans might expect to watch another Duggar kid go down the aisle before the year ends.

And it looks like followers of Counting On would witness not just Joy’s courtship with childhood friend Austin, as there’s another Duggar who announced courtship. Joseph Duggar is officially courting Kendra Caldwell after six months of talking about it, and they’re excited to share their journey on the show.

But the most awaited courtship would be that of Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter. At age 27, she remains unmarried and was left to take care of her younger siblings. Recent rumors suggest that Jana has finally found her prince charming and is dating a family friend, Jonathan Hartono. Hartono was reportedly spotted bowling with Jim Bob, the patriarch of the Duggar family, which is kind of a tradition when someone asks him to court one of his children. There is no confirmation yet from the Duggars, but fans are excited for Jana. Perhaps Counting On Season 3 would give light to that?

There were also rumors that Josh Duggar, the disgraced eldest son of the Duggars, will be joining Counting On Season 3. The rumors emerged after it was reported that Josh is messing up at work as a car dealer and would need an alternative financial source now that Anna Duggar is pregnant with their fifth child.

Counting On follows the lives of the elder Duggar children and their journey toward building their own families and going on with their adult lives. Counting On Season 3 airs on June 12, 9/8c on TLC.

[Featured image by TLC/YouTube]