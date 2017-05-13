‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Joey Has A New Love Interest, How Will Jade React?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that more drama is on the way for Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) and Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh). The latest reports state that Joey will have a new love interest. Since Jade is still in love with her ex-boyfriend and is incredibly manipulative, how will she handle the news?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it was revealed that Joey Johnson will get a new love interest. He ends up going on a date with a girl and of course, Jade is not happy about him moving on. The report did not state who the girl will be, but casting information did give a hint. The character of Alyssa will be played by Annalisa Cochrane. She filmed the part before landing her gig on The Young And The Restless. On Y&R, she plays Zoey. The casting information also revealed that Joey and Alyssa will be in scenes together.

During the past few weeks, things have been falling apart for Jade on Days Of Our Lives. Joey asked that she move out, so she told Tripp (Lucas Adams) and he invited her to stay at his apartment. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) didn’t like this news, and Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) was also concerned about it. However, Tripp wouldn’t listen to either of them.

Nerd goggles A post shared by James Lastovic (@jameslastovic) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Last week, Jade asked Kayla to buy her a car. That is when the doctor had enough and cut off Jade financially. Not only did she refuse to buy her a vehicle, but informed Jade that she would no longer be paying her college tuition either. Jade decided to get revenge in the worst possible way. When Tripp speculated that Kayla killed Ava, Jade said he was correct.

As Days Of Our Lives fans know, Steve admitted to the crime, but he was covering for Joey. The reason Jade isn’t revealing the truth to Tripp is because she hopes that her ex-boyfriend will take her back one day.

Other DOOL spoilers for next week include John Black (Drake Hogestyn) returning to Salem. He will be devastated after finding out that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) could die.

Abigail (Marci Miller) will file for divorce from Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will try to help him through the emotional crisis. After revealing the news to Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso), he asks Abigail to marry him. Even though it is to prevent deportation, Dario secretly hopes that Abby will figure out what a great guy he is and fall in love with him. Knowing his feelings for her, Abigail is not sure she can marry Dario, even if he might be sent back to Mexico, where he was born.

I don't know, I'm in a lyft. It smells bad. A post shared by James Lastovic (@jameslastovic) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will suffer a major setback. Right now, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is holding her captive in Greece. However, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) has come to her rescue. Several other Salem residents are also headed to Greece. Some of them will be going after Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Others will be there dealing with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his quest for the cursed amulet.

What do you think Jade Michaels is going to do when she finds out that Joey Johnson has a new love interest? How many more problems will she cause with Steve and Kayla’s family? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Corday Productions]