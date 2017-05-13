Drunk Trump Voter Exudes Pride In Racist Viral Video, Weeps Like Wuss In Mug Shot

A drunken Trump supporter, who was witnessed spewing racist comments and threats toward a Muslim family in a now-viral video, seemingly lost every bit of (liquid) confidence he had once it was time to take his mug shot.

Waterford, Connecticut resident Alexander Jannes Downing, 35, was picked up by South Padre Island Police on May 3 on charges of public intoxication, according to the New York Daily News, following word of the troubling incident travelling back to Texas law enforcement.

In the footage filmed by Noria Alward, one of the aforementioned Muslim family’s relatives, Downing goes into anger-induced hysterics after first repeatedly accusing the group of vacationers of “f***ing with [his] country.”

“You’re a f***ing Muslim, motherf****r,”the intoxicated man rages on, with several young children in close proximity to his hateful hollering.

“You will never ever, ever stop me [or my Christianity] from rising above your sharia law. Your sharia law don’t mean s**t to me!”

Sharia law is explained by Buzzfeed as being a dated, religious conduct code “[that is] no different than those contained in other Abrahamic religions,” including Judaism and Christianity.

“[Sharia law has often been engaged] as a fear-inducing term associated with anti-Western beliefs in recent years,” writers for the site go on to say.

Alexander Downing, the man who verbally assaulted a Muslim family, was arrested & charged with public intoxication.https://t.co/OM8fJXWJXD pic.twitter.com/1n6jbT3WIt — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) May 12, 2017

Alward, who posted the Trump voter’s racist rant to YouTube, explained in the video’s description that the man being antagonized Downing is her uncle, Ahmed, who asked the publication not to publish his last name out of fear of “further abuse and/or embarrassment.”

(Please be advised that the following video contains explicit content.)

“[This] insane man came close to the kids and that’s when my uncle stood up to him and defended us and them,” Noria explained, “including my 4-year-old cousin, [and two] nephews,” ages 2 and 4.

“The video here shows a glimpse of what we all had to experience.”

Somehow maintaining their cool for the entirety of the five-minute capture (Noria would share later on that Downing’s rant lasted for more than 20), fellow beach visitors are seen attempting to quell the situation and calmly lead the aggressive man away from the area more than once, but Downing persists in his drunken ignorance toward Alward and her relatives.

“Guess what? ISIS don’t mean s**t to me, [either],” he yells later in the video.

“Donald Trump will stop you. Donald Trump will stop you! Donald Trump got you motherf***ers, Watch… watch.”

At one point in his Trump-themed tantrum, the boozed-up Downing grabs himself by a certain male-oriented body part that begins with “p,” and makes a crude demand.

“Suck my d***! My country is the greatest country in the world. Come f*** with Donald Trump,” the racist ranter states in the video.

“That’s my motherf***ing president!”

Despite the severity of his harassment, Ahmad revealed to Buzzfeed that the Trump-loving Downing was released from jail within 24 hours of his racist actions being captured on video and was allowed to reenter the Pearl South Padre, the same hotel where Ahmed’s family was also booked, without issue.

The mugshot of a racist Trump fan who abused a Muslim family on holiday has emerged – and it's absolutely priceless https://t.co/ASnJesnPYn pic.twitter.com/bkwfCEm0Yh — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 12, 2017

“The hotel did not do anything to protect us,” Ahmed detailed, prior to adding that hotel staff personally promised his family that Downing would not be allowed to return to the Pearl South Pedro, no matter the potential outcome of his crime.

“We will definitely go back to the beautiful island [someday], but will never go back to the [that] hotel.”

Ahmed additionally expressed frustration over the light handling of Downing by South Padre Island law enforcement for the slap-on-the wrist treatment that the “Trumped-up” racist commentator ultimately received from them, despite having video evidence of his actions — and the fact that there were several children involved.

“I want people to understand that this man needs to be charged with indecent behavior,” Ahmed went on to say, “[for doing what he did] in front of minors.”

Writers for RGV Proud confirmed that Downing was released from custody sometime on May 4. Counsel for the alleged Trump-supporting racist seen in the video, could not be reached for comment.

[Featured Image by South Padre Island Police Dept.]