Watch European Champions Cup Rugby Final Live Stream: Clermont Auvergne vs. Saracens, Start Time, Preview

The biggest single game in European Rugby Union club competition, the Champions Cup Final, will live stream from Scotland Saturday as defending cup holders Saracens face powerhouse French club Clermont Auvergne who will be making their third trip to the European final in the past five years — and hoping the result finally falls their way.

On both previous occasions, Clermont has lost the European championship match to fellow French side Toulonnaise, but though Head Coach Franck Azema asserts that his team is “proud” of their performances in both final defeats, he also hopes that Clermont can turn the page on their always-a-bridesmaid past.

“We are very consistent and our history shows this. We should be proud of it and carry it with us,” Azema said on Saturday. “But we have the opportunity to write a new chapter. Not to erase the history but simply to write something new.”

But Saracens are heavily favored to become just the fourth-ever back-to-back European Rugby Union champions, and if they are able to fulfill the predictions, the win would be their 100th in European competition.

Saracens have also gone 16 European matches without a defeat.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Clermont Auvergne vs. Saracens European Champions Cup Rugby Union Final match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. British Summer Time at 67,000-seat Murrayfield Stadium in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh on Saturday, May 13.

In the United States, that start time will be noon Eastern Daylight Time, 9 a.m. Pacific.

Watch a promotional video for the championship final below.

Saracens last met Clermont Auvergne in the 2015 European championship semifinal, but the French side ousted the London club, who will now be looking for a measure of revenge.

To watch the Clermont Auvergne vs. Saracens European Champions Cup Final rugby union match live stream in the United States, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the online-only network of ESPN, at this link, or download the WatchESPN app to watch the Rugby Union matchup on mobile devices. ESPN3 will carry the biggest game of the year in European club competition live in the United States, and it is free to subscribers of most major internet service providers and many minor ISPs as well. For a full list, check this link.

Fans who are still unable to log in to ESPN3 can watch the ASM Clermont Auvergne vs. Saracens match via the Sling TV internet TV package at this link. The package, which includes a variety of channels, including ESPN3, costs $20 per month. But Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, so subscribers can choose whether or not to keep the service after watching the Clermont Auvergne vs. Saracens stream live online.

The European Champions Cup quarterfinal rugby showdown will be broadcast in the United Kingdom by two networks simultaneously, and will not offer a live stream.

Sky Sports Three will carry the match, which means that to access a live stream, fans in England and in Scotland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, rugby fans can stream the Glasgow Warriors vs. Saracens live from London. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

BT Sport will also live stream the European Champions Cup Rugby Final. Visit this link to see how to access the BT Sport Stream.

[Featured Image by David Rogers/Getty Images]