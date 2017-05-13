Paris Jackson Will Not Be Playing Madonna In Biopic [Debunked]

Paris Jackson is not going to be a “Material Girl” after all. As you may have heard, there have been claims that the only daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was a top choice to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic. But it looks like the rumors aren’t even remotely true. Gossip Cop, a site that is known for fact checking celebrity rumors, actually reached out to a press rep for Jackson and found out that the young starlet has not even been approached about the role.

“Paris has not been contacted about a role in this project,” they said. “Any reports of her casting are just speculative.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Paris was reported as being a lead pick to play Madonna in a project that is tentatively being called “Blonde Ambition.”

The rumors appeared in an article in The Mirror and were repeated in The Sun. According to their “source” Madonna was not too happy about the project but a possible Paris Jackson casting could change her mind about it.

“Madonna is not supporting the film yet but the makers are hoping to cast someone who she will love,” the reported source said. “At the moment they are in talks with Paris. If she agrees it will be a massive coup for ­producers as Madonna is a big fan of Paris.”

Madonna has been open about her problems with the biopic before. She called out the team behind the film for inaccuracies in the script publicly in an Instagram post. Madonna posted a picture of the first page of the script where the actress who will eventually play her is expected to say, “I was born in Detroit, and I’m a famed high school dropout.” But as Madonna highlighted in her post, that’s incorrect.

“Let’s start with the first page!! I was born in Bay City Not Detroit. And I did not drop out of high school in fact I went to University Of Michigan,” she wrote.

Even though the rumors that she was being tipped to play Madonna are false, it’s easy to understand why she would be considered. Paris Jackson’s resemblance to a young Madonna has been in the spotlight before. After pictures of her recent Chanel campaign came out, many media outlets noted that she looks a lot like an ’80s to early ’90s version of The Queen of Pop. Also, the daughter of the King of Pop playing the Queen Of Pop in a movie would be a great marketing ploy. We’re not sure if Paris would be comfortable to pretend to date the guy who would play her father though.

Paris Jackson favourite to play Madonna in biopic ????️ https://t.co/JSpFIDDFQN pic.twitter.com/ira7ylIWED — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) May 8, 2017

Madonna and Michael Jackson dated in the early ’90s which is something that the “Vogue” singer admitted during her Carpool Karaoke segment on Late Night With James Corden.

Also, with the right script, playing a pop con like Madonna could have been a big boost to Paris’ budding acting career. She’s already done a guest acting gig on Star, a series on Fox about a girl group looking for fame and fortune in Atlanta. But that was her first real acting stint as an adult, so maybe she needs a bit more experience before she can help a project as big as the Madonna biopic if that’s even something that she wants to do.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Madonna Stuns Instagram With Naked Selfie — Is She Trying To Keep Up With The Kardashians?

Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris Jackson, May Play His Ex, Madonna

How Paris Jackson Emerged From Her Life Of Secrecy Into The Spotlight

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Michael Jackson’s Death And Her Own Personal Tragedies

Paris Jackson Calls ’13 Reasons Why’ Triggering; Selena Gomez Defends Netflix Hit Amid Controversy

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)