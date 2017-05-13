As Kourtney Kardashian reportedly enjoys a new romance with rumored boyfriend Younes Bendjima, her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, is said to be hitting the bottle hard.

Following years of substance struggles, a report claims friends are concerned that Disick, who reportedly landed a new show after starring on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the past several years, may need rehab.

“[Scott Disick’s] friends think he’s so far gone the only solution is rehab,” TMZ revealed to readers on May 12.

According to insiders, Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner and the father of her three children has been in a downward spiral ever since he learned she was dating 23-year-old boxer and model Younes Bendjima.

COSTA RICA episode of #kuwtk is on tonight! And Costa Rica travel diary on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 7, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick faced rumors of a possible reconciliation earlier this year as they traveled to Costa Rica as a family with their kids, seven-year-old Mason, four-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign. However, after enjoying some fun in the sun with Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including her sisters and her mom, Kris Jenner, Disick suddenly turned up with a number of women in Miami.

TMZ claimed Scott Disick had been making an effort to get back together with Kourtney Kardashian and feels betrayed by her new relationship. Although Kardashian didn’t appear to take Disick back at any point, she had allegedly been dangling the possibility in front of Disick in hopes that he would stop drinking. Then, when Disick did stop drinking and discovered news of Bendjima, he reportedly relapsed.

“Scott hit up TAO on Cinco de Mayo and he was at The Peppermint Club Monday night,” the outlet side.

Disick also embarked on what appears to be a new romance with 19-year-old British model Scott Disick. That said, the outlet claimed his relationship with Ross is nothing more than an effort to get revenge on Kourtney Kardashian.

“His house has been a non-stop, alcohol-fueled party for weeks… a party he sometime takes to the clubs,” TMZ continued.

Disick continues to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but according to a new report, he will soon be moving on to his own house-flipping series executive produced by Kris Jenner.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 6, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Earlier this month, a source revealed details of Kourtney Kardashian’s reported romance with Younes Bendjima.

“[Younes is] really very different from anyone [Kourtney Kardashian’s] ever dated. Younes may be younger than Kourtney, but he’s extremely mature for his age,” a source told Hollywood Life. “He’s grounded, worldly, sophisticated and authentic. He’s a dynamic person. Younes is not into playing games, he’s solid and this is what Kourtney is really attracted to. They have become really close friends over the past year and are very similar in may ways.”

“Like [Kourtney Kardashian], family means everything to him. He has a wonderful relationship with his mother, and the rest of his family, and for Kourtney this speaks volumes,” the source said. “He’s quite charismatic, but is still humble. It’s refreshing for her to be with someone who has his ego in check.”

Kourtney Kardashian was first spotted with Bendjima at the end of last year after being linked to singer Justin Bieber for over a year.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, including Mason, Penelope, and Reign, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]