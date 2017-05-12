Angelina Jolie Dines With Jon Voight, Brings Kids To Dinner With Once Estranged Father

Angelina Jolie dined with her once estranged father in Beverly Hills. The actress brought her kids to dinner with Jon Voight.

Angelina Jolie’s parents Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand divorced when the actress and her brother were young children. Voight reportedly only kept sporadic contact with his children and they had a strained relationship.

In 2002, Jon Voight accused his daughter of having “serious mental problems,” igniting a major family feud that made headlines everywhere.

Angelina cut her dad out of her life and said his comments endangered her ability to adopt her oldest son, Maddox, according to Daily Mail.

“My father and I don’t speak. I don’t believe that somebody’s family becomes their blood. Because my son’s adopted, and families are earned.”

During her marriage to Brad Pitt, Jolie worked on her relationship with her father. Pitt pushed his wife to make the first move. Voight reportedly tried to contact her after her mother died of cancer in 2007 at the age of 56.

After six-and-a-half years of estrangement, Angelina and Jon reconciled in 2009.

The two were first photographed together in 2010. Voight visited Jolie on the set of The Tourist in 2010.

While her marriage with Brad Pitt did not work out, it looks like Jolie is content on making her relationship with her father work for her sake and her children’s.

Jolie and Voight were spotted on a rare public outing with the kids in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Angelina’s kids stayed close to her; Vivienne carried a stuffed animal and wore overalls with her hair in pigtails, while Zahara wore a white hooded sweatshirt and her hair up in a bun.

Pax and Knox were photographed with their mother and grandfather entering the sushi restaurant. Shiloh and Maddox were not seen on the family outing.

Voight spoke out about his daughter’s shocking divorce from Brad Pitt. News broke of the celebrity split in the fall of 2016. They were married for two years but were in a relationship for 12 years.

The actor told reporters that Angelina was “OK” and “holding on,” saying he planned to spend the holiday season with his family.

The 78-year-old spoke with People amid the divorce news breaking saying the whole situation was “very sad.”

“Something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this.”

Jolie filed for divorce and full custody of her and Pitt’s six biological and adopted children. The actress cited “irreconcilable differences.” She asked that Brad is only granted visitation rights.

Earlier this week, Jon Voight attended the King Arthur premiere and told E! News that “Angie’s doing good” right now amid the divorce and all the media surrounding her and her children.

Angelina recently honored her late mother with a Guerlain perfume campaign in April. The actress said it was a brand her mother Marcheline “loved.”

‘It was a brand my mother loved, so I knew it from my childhood.” spoke to her, as it does to me, of beauty, history, and quality; one of the oldest perfume houses in the world, from France, a country I love and feel connected to.”

Jolie spoke highly of her mother, sayings she was a “natural woman” who “never wore makeup” and wore “modest jewelry,” but always looked and felt like a lady.

The actress also honored her mom at her 2014 wedding to Brad Pitt. She shared how motherhood had made her feel closer to her late mother and helped to keep her legacy alive.

“That’s something I always admire in women: that mix of softness and strength … She always tried to understand the complexity of the world. She had a great heart which was sensitive to the world’s violence.”

Despite not being there during her childhood, Voight has shown his daughter that he wants to be there for her and her family, especially since she lost her mother.

