Bella Hadid Shows The Weeknd What He’s Missing As She Posts Skin-Baring Photos

Bella Hadid may be focusing on her career now instead of dating, but the model is certainly showing her ex what he’s missing out on these days. The 20-year-old model continues to flaunt her slim figure in revealing photos online as fans show support amid reports of The Weeknd moving on with Selena Gomez.

It appears Bella isn’t letting The Weeknd’s romance with Gomez keep her down as she posts photos documenting her new fashion collaboration, modeling, and vacation pics with pal Kendall Jenner. The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, took his relationship with Selena public in January, just a few months after ending things with Bella.

At first, it seemed Hadid was heartbroken her ex moved on so quickly, but recent images prove otherwise. Bella has taken to sharing skin-baring posts on Instagram as she shows the world — and her ex — what she has to offer. Most recently, the model flaunted her long legs in a candid post that reads, “When the jetlag kicks in mid press day.”

Bella’s fans seemed to enjoy seeing the behind-the-scenes photo as her 12.8 million followers complimented her post, which received almost 600,000 likes. Fans were sure to leave their support as they called Hadid “cute” and commented how they’re jealous of her long legs.

When the jetlag kicks in mid press day???? @theofficialselfridges @laurielynnstark @chromeheartsxbella @jessejostark bye bye London ❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 12, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

And this photo isn’t the first time Bella has shown some skin since her split with The Weeknd as the model recently took a tropical vacation with good friend Kendall Jenner. The pair shared their experience with fans through photos as they posed in bikinis.

Hadid and Jenner weren’t shy when it came to putting their lithe figures on display as they both showed major skin in the racy images. Bella’s followers didn’t seem to mind as her post received almost 1 million likes and Instagram users left flattering comments.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 9, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

While Bella now seems to be doing better as Abel and Selena continue to put their relationship in the spotlight, Elite Daily reported it took some time for the younger Hadid sister to get over her ex. The site reported Bella had strong feelings about The Weeknd moving on with Gomez as she unfollowed him on Instagram last month.

“It’s becoming impossible to tell whether Hadid is actually mad about her ex moving on so quickly and, if so, why are her digs so intermittent? Back in January, sources told Us Weekly Hadid had accused Gomez of ‘using’ The Weekend for press.”

The article also quoted an interview in which Hadid states she’s focusing on her career and not men at the moment.

“I’m just really focusing on myself, and my work, and just being the best that I can be. I’m not really worried about what guys think about me, I’m just trying to be a woman!”

And it appears to be the truth as she continues to wow fans and social media followers with her latest modeling gigs and sexy photos. In fact, one could say she’s showing Abel exactly what he’s missing now that he’s officially moved on from the relationship.

In addition to her risque vacation photos, Hadid shared a slightly scandalous video promoting her Chrome Hearts fashion collaboration this week. Bella is seen showing her toned stomach and under-boob while a soundtrack plays as she poses. Her Instagram posts make it apparent she is indeed focused on her career and enjoying single life as Abel gets close with Selena.

In fact, plenty of outlets have been dedicated to reporting on Bella’s moves as she travels internationally to model and promote her fashion. Vogue recently published an article detailing on Hadid’s outfit choices as she wore a leather skirt and channeled a ’90s vibe.

“At 20, Bella Hadid sure knows a lot about ’90s fashion.”

Of course, this is just one example of many that prove Hadid is busy growing her career and forgetting about her ex. However, one question remains: can The Weeknd forget about Bella Hadid as the young model continues to be the subject of billboards, ads, and headlines?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]