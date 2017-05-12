World War 3: North Korea Promises To ‘Strengthen Nuclear Deterrents Beyond Anyone’s Imagination’

North Korea has ramped up their World War 3 rhetoric as a letter was sent to the U.S. House of Representatives from the North Korean parliamentary committee, condemning new sanctions that have been slapped on North Korea. The letter was published by the Korean Central News Agency, which is the country’s state-run news agency.

These past couple of weeks have seen North Korea in full retaliation mode after President Trump vowed to use military force, if necessary, to stop North Korea’s missile tests and nuclear weapons program. North Korea has even accused the CIA of using chemical weapons in order to try and assassinate Kim Jong-un, as USA Today reports.

In the letter from North Korea addressed to the U.S. House of Representatives, they consider that the sanctions placed upon them are “the most heinous act against humanity that not only infringes upon the sacred sovereignty of (North Korea) but also arbitrarily violates universal principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries which run through the United Nations Charter.” In one of North Korea’s rare moments, they show anger without trying to elicit fear of nuclear war or World War 3.

However, North Korea then went on to employ rhetoric in which they threatened a situation which some may surmise could lead to World War 3. North Korea promised that they would not only not give up their nuclear program, but that they would allow it to flourish to such a degree that it would be beyond anything the world had ever seen before

“As (the House) enacts more and more of these reckless hostile laws, the DPRK’s efforts to strengthen nuclear deterrents will gather greater pace, beyond anyone’s imagination.”

As there are currently no real diplomatic relations between the United States and North Korea, it is not known how this letter was sent to the United States government as it has not been announced as received. Interestingly, the parliamentary committee for foreign affairs has not really been in use for the past 20 years, but Kim Jong-un has chosen to bring the committee back. Some have speculated that this could be his way of trying to engage with the outside world in a somewhat diplomatic fashion, while at the same time continuing to spread fears of World War 3.

Anonymous Warns, “World War 3 Looms with North Korea” https://t.co/7Xb23KRvO3 pic.twitter.com/VR0k0P1Qqd — Shayne Heffernan (@ShayneHeffernan) May 10, 2017

Because of threats from North Korea and heightened tension around the world, the Express reports that the DefCon warning level is at number four right now, as analysts continue to keep watch on Kim Jong-un and North Korea and try to avert any situation which could lead to World War 3.

The DefCon Warning System has been in place for 33 years now and has been busy assessing any nuclear threats that could impact the United States, and level four is what has been described as a “double take,” in which the American government makes sure that there is increased surveillance as well as strong security measures in place to protect the United States from a nuclear attack.

While there had previously been fears about war with Russia, officials have released a statement citing North Korea as the main nuclear threat at present.

“Due to continuing tensions in Korea and the volatility of the situation, we are continuing to hold at Blue for the time being. We will continue to reassess and adjust the code as necessary. We caution the public to not mistake a lack of headlines in the news as a lowering of hostilities.”

With North Korea’s new letter addressed to the U.S. House of Representatives, do you think they are trying to invoke more World War 3 rhetoric?

