A radio station in Arizona, Cave 97.7, has been airing a PSA with tips for hiding one’s child pornography on a computer to avoid detection and prosecution. The PSA or public service announcement has been airing for two years before anyone noticed that there was something not quite right about helping child predators mask themselves. The PSA actually detailed how to hide your “naked photos of juveniles” to avoid trouble with the authorities. The instructions make the point of suggesting that there is nothing wrong with possessing nude images of children and that those who do should not be punished.

But some people who possess child pornography aren’t able to conceal their “collection,” according to the Inquisitr. Mark Salling, best known for his role as Puck in the hit show Glee, found his house raided by the LAPD, as someone turned him in for possessing child pornography. When the officers entered the home using a battering ram, Salling would not give up his passwords, but the LAPD still seized his computer and phone, and upon further investigation, they found over 1000 images of children under the age of ten involved in sex acts, and several videos. Salling’s lawyers were unable to strike an agreement, so he will be facing a trial at the end of the month.

An Arizona television station did a report on the PSA, which alerted citizens and the local sheriff, and angered advertisers to the station. The PSA was recorded by Paul LostoLotsof, who calls himself the CAVEMANager of the station, who has continued to express his sympathy for those who keep child pornography on their computers.

“In many cases, the penalty for possession of pictures is worse than the penalty for murder. You should understand that your Internet provider could report you to the police if they catch you looking at a website featuring naked juveniles. The police then enter your house and seize your computer.”

Paul LostLotsof gave “practical tips” for child pornographers to protect themselves and their families from grief, to avoid being caught with illicit and illegal materials. Lostof told the local television station that he objects to the laws that punish people who possess child pornography and fails to see how they hurt anyone.

“There’s no picture in the world that’s that dangerous.”

The sheriff who finally blew the whistle on the PSA that he called “disgusting” was Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County. He says that he finds Lotsof’s views repugnant.

“[I found it] very disturbing to know that a member of our local media, who should be one of the responsible groups of people to provide factual information to our public to keep them safe, is promoting and encouraging criminal behavior.”

Dannels says they he believes that the PSA encouraged deviant behavior.

The station, 97.7, which aired the PSA by Paul Lotsof is a country music station, which had aired the “tips” to hide child pornography from authorities like the sheriff, who could put someone found with images away for up to ten years. Lotsof first stated that you should never have the child pornography on your main hard drive.

“Always use an external drive and hide it where nobody will ever find it. Likewise, never keep paper pictures, tapes or films of naked juveniles where anybody else can find them.”

Many people have wondered whether a group put Paul Lotsof up to recording the PSA, but he says these are his own views, and he believes he is doing a true public service.

“Nobody put me up to it, and nobody paid. My feeling is that these people don’t deserve life in prison just because they have pictures of naked juveniles.”

Oddly enough, Lotsof does not see the children as victims, but rather the people behind bars for possessing images of nude children.

“The real victims are the people serving these incredibly long sentences.”

But the sheriff’s office disagrees and finds Lotsof and his followers sickening. The station is no longer airing the PSA, but at this time, Lotsof is still employed.

