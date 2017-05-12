Harry Styles’ ‘Carolina’ Has A Big Shocker: Fans Have A Clue On Who This Song Is About

Harry Styles debuted his self-titled solo album this month years after split from One Direction, and fan theories about the inspiration behind each of his songs abound. Recently, the British heartthrob’s relationship with Taylor Swift is making the headlines after the crooner got awkward when asked during a radio interview if the track on the Harry Styles album titled “Two Ghosts” is about the country singer. While everyone gushed at how adorable a nervous Harry can be, fans weren’t prepared for the big reveal of the inspiration behind his new track “Carolina.”

When one hears about the title, it is an immediate assumption that the new Harry song is about one of his exes, Caroline Flack. The X-Factor presenter was in a relationship with the singer for a couple of months. Theirs was a controversial romance because of their 14-year age gap. But it turns out that the song “Carolina” is not about Flack.

“Carolina” is the fourth song to be released for everyone to hear. Harry performed the track on May 9 during an appearance on the Today Show. As expected, fans did some digging to find out the person who made Harry write the song. Lines from the track include:

“She’s got a family in Carolina

So far away, but she says I remind her of home

Feeling oh so far from home

She never saw herself as a west coaster

Moved all the way cause her grandma told her

‘Townes, better swim before you drown'”

Fans have a reason to believe that a girl named Townes, a One Direction fan who appears to have captured Harry’s attention, is the inspiration behind the song. This girl was photographed with the celebrity once in 2016 when she was reportedly 17 years old, according to Hollywood Life.

From the looks of it, this girl had an effect on Harry because he was all that he could think about, as evidenced in other lines of the song, such as “How would I tell her that she’s all I think about? Well, I guess she just found out” and “I hope she hears me now.”

Styles may not have explicitly confirmed that the song is about Townes, but during his recent interview with BBCR1, he did say that it is about someone from Carolina. He also explained that the girl’s dad was the one who found out about the song meaning. Harry said that the dad watched the Today Show and left his daughter a voicemail saying the pop star just sang a song about her on TV.

So we're meant to believe he wrote 'Carolina' for a fan he met, but couldn't remember her name so his label had to tell him the right one? K pic.twitter.com/9l2b8nTOtd — 1DGATE (@1DGATE) May 12, 2017

For others, the song is not about a person but a thing. There are also those who theorized that “Carolina” is not an ode to a fan but a song about cocaine, explaining that girl is a slang term for cocaine. In the song, Harry repeatedly sings “she’s a good girl.”

So I am not the only,who got the reference to Cocaine Carolina…I've immediately got that vibe! Personally,I think it's about cocaine! pic.twitter.com/0Hz8ImLltG — Through ArLo's eyes (@blueroselife) May 9, 2017

Whether the song “Carolina” is about the female fan or about cocaine is anybody’s guess. But if it’s the former, it remains to be seen what happened during Styles’ fan encounter, but surely it’s significant enough for him to turn it into a song.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles sent fans into a frenzy when one of his songs, “Kiwi,” had lyrics that hinted he has a secret child. The song is about a girl he really likes and bears the lines “I think she said ‘I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business,'” which can be heard repeatedly all throughout.

Speculation is rife about the meaning of the song and one of the assumptions is that Styles got a girl from New Zealand pregnant. Styles’ friend, James Corden, even joined in the fun, tweeting the cryptic line that got everyone shook up.

Do you think Harry Styles’ songs have interesting lyrics? What do you think about the song “Carolina” and “Kiwi”? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]